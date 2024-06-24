Kerry to face Derry in standout All-Ireland football quarter-final fixture

KERRY WILL FACE Derry in next weekend’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals.

Dublin will continue their title defence against Galway, while Armagh and Roscommon, and Donegal and Louth, will also go head-to-head after this morning’s last-eight draw.

The draw took place on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, with GAA President Jarlath Burns and Director of Club, Player and Games Administration Fergal McGill joining Darren Frehill in studio.

Repeat pairings were avoided.

The quarter-finals are set to take place next weekend in Croke Park — two on Saturday and two on Sunday — with full details to be confirmed this afternoon.

A general view of Croke Park. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin, Kerry, Armagh and Donegal all progressed directly as group stage winners and come into the quarter-finals after a weekend off.

Galway, Derry, Roscommon and Louth came through preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Derry knocked Mayo out after a dramatic penalty shootout, while Roscommon stunned Tyrone.

Galway overcame Monaghan, and Louth defeated Cork to advance to their first-ever All-Ireland quarter-final.

All-Ireland SFC quarter final draw

Armagh v Roscommon

Dublin v Galway

Donegal v Louth

Kerry v Derry

Games to be played on 29/30 June.