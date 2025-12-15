SUPERVALU PÁIRC UÍ Chaoimh and Kingspan Breffni will host the upcoming All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals.
First-time Munster champions Dingle and Leinster victors Ballyboden St-Enda’s will take meet in Cork on Saturday 3 January, a game that will have a curtain-raiser of the intermediate semi-final between Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Kildare’s Sallins.
Newly-crowned Ulster winners Scotstown and Connacht champions St Brigid’s will play in Cavan on Sunday 4 January.
The junior semi-finals will be held in Rathkeale and Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 3 January, while the other intermediate semi-final will be staged in Ballyshannon on the same day.
Cork and Cavan to host All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals
The fixtures in full are:
Saturday 3 January
All-Ireland senior club football semi-final
All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals
All-Ireland junior club football semi-finals
Sunday 4 January
All-Ireland senior club football semi-final
