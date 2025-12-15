Cork and Cavan to host All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

SUPERVALU PÁIRC UÍ Chaoimh and Kingspan Breffni will host the upcoming All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals.

First-time Munster champions Dingle and Leinster victors Ballyboden St-Enda’s will take meet in Cork on Saturday 3 January, a game that will have a curtain-raiser of the intermediate semi-final between Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Kildare’s Sallins.

Newly-crowned Ulster winners Scotstown and Connacht champions St Brigid’s will play in Cavan on Sunday 4 January.

The junior semi-finals will be held in Rathkeale and Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 3 January, while the other intermediate semi-final will be staged in Ballyshannon on the same day.

The fixtures in full are:

Saturday 3 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-final

Dingle (Kerry) v Ballyboden St-Enda’s (Dublin), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm - TG4.

All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Sallins (Kildare), SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm - TG4.

Strokestown (Roscommon) v Glenullin (Derry), Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, 12.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-finals

Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Grangenolvin (Kildare), Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Kiltimagh (Mayo) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 4 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-final