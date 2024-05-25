What are the key questions ahead of today's All-Ireland football games?

Dublin v Roscommon

Croke Park, 5pm – Group 2 – GAAGO

Con O'Callaghan facing Brian Stack in February. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin’s All-Ireland title defence begins back at the scene of last July’s triumph. Dessie Farrell’s side face Roscommon at GAA HQ, a game where they will be heavy favourites.

The sides could not be separated at this same stage last year, however. A late Donie Smith free-kick secured a 0-14 to 1-11 draw for the Rossies. They led by four points at half time, frustrating the Dubs by starving them of possession.

We’ve seen other teams take the same approach — Louth were a stern test in the Leinster final earlier this month but couldn’t stop Dublin winning 14 in-a-row.

Will Davy Burke’s side deploy similar tactics again? They haven’t played competitively since their Connacht semi-final defeat to Mayo on 21 April, so will need to get up to the pace quickly.

They could really do with a boost after relegation from Division 1 — Dublin won their league meeting by seven points — and a result here would reignite their season. Can they pull it off? It’s a tough ask.

In the opening game of this group last week, Mayo eased past Cavan.

*****

Louth v Meath

Inniskeen, 5.30pm – Group 4

Advertisement

Mathew Costello scoring a late goal in Navan the last time these sides met. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In this group opener Kerry overpowered Monaghan last weekend, so it’s shaping up to be an interesting qualification race. Both Louth and Meath will be looking to make a strong start, with the Farney waiting in the wings.

Louth, who are playing their home game in Inniskeen, will enter this one confident after pushing Dublin all the way in the Leinster final.

This is a big chance for Ger Brennan’s side to move into the ascendancy and separate themselves from Meath and Monaghan. They have some really good players at their disposal like Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes, can they step up to the plate and secure a first championship win over their rivals in almost 50 years?

Meath, meanwhile, haven’t played since they were hammered by Dublin on 14 April. While Louth got within four, the Royals were defeated by four times that — 16 points — last month. Just five adrift at the break, their challenge ultimately collapsed in the second half.

Colm O’Rourke’s charges are extremely young and could do with a shot in the arm in championship fare. Can they keep the county’s unbeaten tradition in this pairing intact?

Meath won their February league meeting after a late comeback at Páirc Tailteann, inspired by a brilliant Matthew Costello goal. Another of their star forwards, Jordan Morris, is an injury doubt and is named on the bench but would boost them from the off.

*****

Armagh v Westmeath

BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm – Group 1

Kieran McGeeney after the Ulster final defeat to Donegal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The big question here is can Armagh bounce back from their recent Ulster final defeat — and their latest penalty shootout heartbreak?

Much has been made of the psychology around Kieran McGeeney’s side in the aftermath of the loss to Donegal. Armagh had their chances, but couldn’t close the deal. They were 0-15 to 0-11 up in the 50th minute, but didn’t score again in normal time. They were two points ahead near the end of extra-time, but again, they left the door open and the rest is history.

This is the perfect opportunity for them to get back to winning ways, with Galway beating Derry in the group’s opening fixture last weekend. Armagh did recover from last year’s Ulster final penalty shootout loss to reach the All-Ireland last eight, but they exited in the same fashion there.

Westmeath, meanwhile, had provincial disappointment of their own. Dessie Dolan’s charges were stunned by Wicklow on 7 April, and they haven’t played competitively since.

A week beforehand, they were crowned Division 3 league champions: they had made great progress and played well to beat Down in the final, but will the Wicklow defeat have derailed them? They’ve had plenty of time to get it out of their system, at least.

Either way, Westmeath will be be underdogs today — and in this group in general — but that tag often sits well with the 2022 Tailteann Cup winners.

*****

Donegal v Tyrone

Ballybofey, 7.15pm – Group 3 – GAAGO

Donegal's Paddy McBrearty with Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Colm Kilpatrick. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Like Galway v Derry last Saturday, this is the standout game of this round. It’s a repeat of last month’s Ulster championship semi-final, and these provincial rivals know each other all too well.

Donegal won after extra-time last time out, with late points from Paddy McBrearty and Shane O’Donnell getting the eventual champions over the line.

It’s been a stunning 2024 for Jim McGuinness’ men to date: that hard-fought, successful Ulster campaign came after Division 2 league glory and a Dr McKenna Cup final appearance.

They beat Tyrone by two points in the first round of that competition way back in January, but most of the pre-match reading will be into their Ulster championship duel.

That was the Red Hand’s second extra-time battle in eight days, after they were also brought to their limit by Cavan. It will be interesting to see how they fare fully primed. They have one of the best forward lines in the country, so could make a splash, while football in the county got a boost with last week’s All-Ireland U20 victory.

But home comforts may be an advantage for Donegal. Will it be three out of three for them against Tyrone in 2024, or will Brian Dooher’s side turn the tables?

Cork overcame Clare in the group’s other game last week.