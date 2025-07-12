Advertisement
Kerry and Tyrone do battle for All-Ireland final spot. Ben Brady/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SFC semi-final and Tailteann Cup final?

It’s Kerry v Tyrone, and Kildare v Limerick, at Croke Park.
7.31am, 12 Jul 2025

IT’S ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL semi-final weekend.

Kerry and Tyrone face off first at Croke Park this evening, with Donegal and Meath going head to head tomorrow.

The Tailteann Cup final is also down for decision, Kildare and Limerick kicking off another huge weekend at GAA HQ. Both counties contest their first final at this level — who will follow Down, Meath and Westmeath to be crowned Tailteann Cup champions?

Throw-in is 2.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ and BBC.

The first Sam Maguire decider ticket is then up for grabs, with Kerry-Tyrone throwing in at 5pm and being shown by the same broadcasters.

Rivalries will be renewed, the pair having previously met in the semi-finals in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

The Red Hand went on to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in ’21, while Kerry prevailed from the last four in ’15 and ’19 before losing out to Dublin. Jack O’Connor’s side last won the All-Ireland in 2022.

A fascinating contest lies in wait as Jack O’Connor and Malachy O’Rourke, the Cliffords and the Canavans, and a whole lot more, do battle.

*****

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final and Tailteann Cup final?


Poll Results:

Kerry and Kildare (1)
Kerry and Limerick (1)
Tyrone and Kildare (1)
Tyrone and Limerick (1)

*****

