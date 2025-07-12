Kerry and Tyrone face off first at Croke Park this evening, with Donegal and Meath going head to head tomorrow.
Advertisement
The Tailteann Cup final is also down for decision, Kildare and Limerick kicking off another huge weekend at GAA HQ. Both counties contest their first final at this level — who will follow Down, Meath and Westmeath to be crowned Tailteann Cup champions?
Throw-in is 2.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ and BBC.
The first Sam Maguire decider ticket is then up for grabs, with Kerry-Tyrone throwing in at 5pm and being shown by the same broadcasters.
Rivalries will be renewed, the pair having previously met in the semi-finals in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
The Red Hand went on to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in ’21, while Kerry prevailed from the last four in ’15 and ’19 before losing out to Dublin. Jack O’Connor’s side last won the All-Ireland in 2022.
A fascinating contest lies in wait as Jack O’Connor and Malachy O’Rourke, the Cliffords and the Canavans, and a whole lot more, do battle.
*****
Related Reads
Kerry have the best attack left in the championship - the rest is just pub talk
Kerry knock Armagh off their perch as they dump champions out of race for Sam
Tyrone take major step, dominant Donegal, Monaghan's second-half struggles
Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final and Tailteann Cup final?
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SFC semi-final and Tailteann Cup final?
IT’S ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL semi-final weekend.
Kerry and Tyrone face off first at Croke Park this evening, with Donegal and Meath going head to head tomorrow.
The Tailteann Cup final is also down for decision, Kildare and Limerick kicking off another huge weekend at GAA HQ. Both counties contest their first final at this level — who will follow Down, Meath and Westmeath to be crowned Tailteann Cup champions?
Throw-in is 2.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ and BBC.
The first Sam Maguire decider ticket is then up for grabs, with Kerry-Tyrone throwing in at 5pm and being shown by the same broadcasters.
Rivalries will be renewed, the pair having previously met in the semi-finals in 2015, 2019 and 2021.
The Red Hand went on to lift the Sam Maguire Cup in ’21, while Kerry prevailed from the last four in ’15 and ’19 before losing out to Dublin. Jack O’Connor’s side last won the All-Ireland in 2022.
A fascinating contest lies in wait as Jack O’Connor and Malachy O’Rourke, the Cliffords and the Canavans, and a whole lot more, do battle.
*****
Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final and Tailteann Cup final?
Poll Results:
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SFC Call it GAA Have your say Tailteann Cup