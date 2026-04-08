Graham Burke wants to be 'one-club man in Ireland' after opening talks over new Shamrock Rovers deal

GRAHAM BURKE SAYS he wants to be a “one-club man in Ireland” after it was confirmed talks over a new contract with Shamrock Rovers are now underway.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley revealed after Easter Monday’s 3-2 win over Shelbourne that they are confident a deal could be agreed that would see Burke end his career at Tallaght Stadium.

Burke turns 33 this September and netted his 100th goal for the club in that Dublin derby victory against Shels.

“Yeah, there have been brief discussions,” he said. “I don’t really get involved in things like that. I try to just stick my head down. I’m one of those people who if I start thinking about it I’ll constantly think about it. So I’ll leave that to the others.

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“I’d love to [finish my career with Rovers]. I would love to stay here as long as I play and be that one-club man in Ireland.”

It’s a view shared by Bradley, who hailed the playmaker as someone who will be remembered as one of the greats in the League of Ireland and likened his talents to Joey N’Do and Paddy McCourt.

Burke admitted he was “broken” by his experiences in England with Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town and Notts County before first returning home to Dublin in 2017. His form for the Hoops during first spell earned a move back to the UK with Preston North End and also a call-up to the senior Republic of Ireland squad.

He played three times for his country, scoring once against the United States, before returning to Rovers in 2019.

Burke has won five Premier Division titles and two FAI Cups over his two spells, while also featuring in the group/league phase of the Uefa Conference League on three occasions.

Ronan Finn, Rovers’ director of football, has opened discussions with Burke’s agent about a new deal and Bradley is eager to get it boxed off soner rather than later.

“We’re obviously extremely keen on getting it done. I’d imagine there’d be no problems there. That contract should take him to see out his career here, which is what we all want,” Bradley said.

“He’s special. I said before, when it’s all said and done and he decides to put on the slippers, he’s going to be up there at the top with the greats who have played in the league. And certainly the greats who have ever played for this club.

“He’s a special, unique talent and we’re very, very lucky to have him. It’s been a journey obviously. He was just like 99% of the kids that are away at the time, he’s just broken. Football had hurt him and broke him.

“It was going to be a long process to get him back. He dedicated himself to it. He basically signed for us for nothing. When he signed, in terms of money, it was basically nothing. He just wanted to go back and join his football and it was up to him then.

“He just goes and does his stuff. He moves the Preston and plays for Ireland. It’s been incredible for us. What we’ve achieved and what we’ve done, how we’ve done it, wouldn’t have been possible without him.”