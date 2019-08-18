This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary player ratings: Maher and Heffernan lead the way in heroic team performance

Here’s what we thought, but readers can also vote for each player on a rating of 1-10.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 6:35 PM
13 minutes ago 819 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4771410

Brian Hogan

7Our Rating

For the second game in succession, Hawk-Eye awarded a point after Hogan had fetched it above his crossbar. In his first All-Ireland final he kept a clean sheet, while Tipperary retained 20 of his 26 puck-outs.

6

 

Cathal Barrett

8Our Rating

Saved his best performance of the season for last. Barrett was in immense form and cleaned up effectively as their spare man after Richie Hogan's dismissal for a late hit on the defender.

6

 

Ronan Maher

9Our Rating

Made a few huge fetches and completely restricted Colin Fennelly's influence on the game. Showed his versatility by shining at full-back. The complete defender.

6

 

Barry Heffernan

9Our Rating

A key part of Tipperary's solid full-back, he cleared a mountain of ball and helped nullify Kilkenny's attacking threat. His finest hour in the blue and gold.

6

 

Brendan Maher

7Our Rating

Lined out at centre-back as expected and held Kilkenny's talisman TJ Reid to a point from play. Another solid man-marking role by Maher, who has become a firefighter for Liam Sheedy's side.

6

 

Padraic Maher

8Our Rating

A rock at the heart of the Premier's defence. Maher switched onto Walter Walsh near the end of the first-half who had been a target from Murphy's puck-outs. Maher came driving out with ball after ball to set-up a host of attacks and was unlucky not to find the target himself, sending two shots.

6

 

Seamus Kennedy

8Our Rating

He broke forward for two booming points from distance, one in either half. His man John Donnelly chipped over a couple of scores under his watch, but Kennedy did a very good job overall.

6

Michael Breen

7Our Rating

Bagged the Premier's first score of the game. Didn't have a huge influence but worked hard and dove-tailed well with McGrath in midfield.

6

 

Noel McGrath

8Our Rating

Got himself on loads of ball in his floating midfield role, particularly in the second-half. The Tipp forwards greatly benefit when he's allowed that much time on the ball. Chipped in with a point from play during Tipp's devastating period after half-time.

6

 

Dan McCormack

6Our Rating

The quietest of Tipperary's forwards, he was their only starting attacker who failed to score from play. McCormack does a lot of the unnoticed donkey work on the half-forward line. Replaced after 57 minutes. 

6

John O'Dwyer

8Our Rating

O'Dwyer was at his brilliant best today. He played most of his hurling in the full-forward line, setting up Niall O'Meara's goal and scoring one of his own in the 42nd minute. He finished with 1-2 and pulled off some delightful flicks as Tipp coasted to victory.

6

Niall O’Meara

7Our Rating

He was Tipp's best forward in the early period where they struggled against the Cats backs. O'Meara broke through and rattled in the first goal 10 minutes before the interval. Replaced at the midway point of the second-half.

6

Jason Forde

7Our Rating

Did his business from placed balls, finishing with 0-8. He was involved in the move for Callanan's goal and scored two from play during the middle of the second-half as his side turned the screw.

6

 

Seamus Callanan

8Our Rating

Callanan scored a goal in his eighth successive championship game. Had a good battle with Huw Lawlor and his solo run set-up O'Dwyer's green flag. He was particularly devastating in that third quarter spell. Looks like a frontrunner for Hurler of the Year.

6

John McGrath

7Our Rating

McGrath made up for his semi-final red card with a three-point haul. He spent a good deal of time on the half-forward line and always looked dangerous. Made a stunning hook to deny Colin Fennelly an early goal and almost scored a goal of his own before Callanan turned the rebound into the net. 

6

Substitutes

Mark Kehoe 8 - Had a telling contribution after his 51st-minute introduction. He caused problems by running at the Kilkenny defence and clipped over a fine point from the flank. 

Willie Connors 7 – Replaced McCormack after 57 minutes and sent over two points within the space of a minute during stoppage-time late in the day. 

Jake Morris 7 - Another one of Sheedy’s bench to contribute a score after he came in for Forde with 10 minutes left. Brought a great energy to the Tipp attack when arrived onto the field.

Sean O’Brien 6 - Had little to do when he replaced injured defender Cathal Barrett seven times from time. O’Brien was the spare man at the back for Tipp and was a good option for Hogan from puck-outs.

Ger Browne 6 - Added a point after his arrival into the Tipp engine room on 63 minutes.

Not rated: James Barry (on as a blood sub from 66 – 68 mins)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

