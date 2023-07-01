Cork City Women through to All-Island Cup semi-finals

A FIANA BRADLEY goal was suffcient to send Cork City Women into the semi-final of the All-Island Cup at the expense of Crusaders Strikers.

Bradley’s 39th minute effort, which she turned into the net after her initial effort came back off the post, was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the visitors to Belfast.

Happiness is ........a semi final spot pic.twitter.com/2ZPwJ4cEPN — Cork City FC Women (@CorkCityFCWomen) July 1, 2023

Elsewhere, Treaty United overcame DLR Waves 2-0 at Markets Fields to progress.

Glentoran host Shamrock Rovers tomorrow (KO 2.30pm).