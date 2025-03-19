Repeat of 2023 final in All-Island Cup draw

BACK-TO-BACK ALL-ISLAND CUP holders Galway United will face northern champions Cliftonville as the draw for the cross-border competition was revealed.

As well as that repeat of the 2023 final, the Tribeswomen will meet Peamount United and Cork City in Group C of the 16-team competition.

Group A will see a Dublin Derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne, while Sligo Rovers and Linfield are also involved.

Last year’s runners-up Shamrock Rovers will compete in Group B alongside DLR Waves, Lisburn Rangers, and Wexford.

Advertisement

In Group D, Waterford will make their competition debut as they come up against Glentoran, Treaty United, and Athlone Town.

The group games will commence on the week ending April 27th, with the final – which will be broadcast live on TG4 – scheduled for the end of August.

Group A

Bohemians, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Linfield Women

Group B

DLR Waves, Lisburn Rangers, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford

Group C

Cliftonville Ladies, Cork City, Galway United, Peamount United

Group D

Waterford, Glentoran Women, Treaty United, Athlone Town