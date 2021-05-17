All the permutations, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester bid for the Champions League spots

ALISSON’S DRAMATIC late goal on Sunday very much keeps Liverpool’s Champions League aspirations alive.

The goalkeeper’s stoppage-time header earned a dramatic 2-1 victory over West Brom.

With each team now having two games to play, that result leaves the table as follows…

3. Leicester – 66 points, +21 goal difference

4. Chelsea – 64 points, +22 goal difference

5. Liverpool – 63 points, +21 goal difference

Now here are the remaining fixtures involving the teams in question…

Tuesday

Chelsea v Leicester (20.15)

Wednesday

Burnley v Liverpool (20.15)

Sunday (all 16.00)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Leicester v Tottenham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

So normally in this situation, fifth-place Liverpool would be at a big disadvantage. However, the fact that Chelsea still have to play Leicester means it is still in all three teams’ hands. In other words, two wins will guarantee each of them Champions League football, except in Liverpool’s case where a very specific set of results could see them miss out on goal difference (further details below).

There is also a scenario whereby all three teams qualify for the Champions League — if Chelsea finish fifth and beat Man City in the Champions League final.

For the sake of simplicity though, we’ll work under the assumption below that only two spots are available.

Let’s focus on Liverpool initially…

6 points – guaranteed Champions League qualification, provided Leicester don’t lose to Chelsea, beat Tottenham and finish on a superior goal difference, while the Blues simultaneously beat Aston Villa.

4 points – possible qualification. If Chelsea or Leicester lose both their matches. If Chelsea only pick up three points and Liverpool’s goal difference is superior. Or if Leicester only pick up one point, as Liverpool’s goal difference will be superior in that scenario.

3 points – they will only qualify if Chelsea lose both their games, or if Chelsea draw both their games and Liverpool have a superior goal difference, or if Leicester lose both their games and Liverpool have a superior goal difference.

1 point – this will only happen if Chelsea lose both their games, and the Blues’ goal difference is inferior.

0 points – They won’t qualify.

Now let’s look at Chelsea…

6 points – they will qualify

4 points – they will qualify if Leicester draw with Chelsea and lose their other game. Or if Liverpool fail to win at least one of their games. Basically, the only scenario where they don’t qualify is if Liverpool win both their games, and Leicester draw with them and beat Tottenham. Even if Leicester draw both their games, Chelsea would finish ahead of them by virtue of a superior goal difference.

3 points – They will qualify if either Liverpool or Leicester lose both their games. They could also potentially qualify if Liverpool only manage four points, though it will come down to goal difference in that scenario.

1 point – In this scenario, they will basically need Liverpool to fail to win both their games. Liverpool could also potentially finish ahead of them if the Reds draw both their games and end up with a superior goal difference to Thomas Tuchel’s side. There is a scenario here where the goal difference could be identical. If that happens, it will come down to goals scored and Liverpool will almost certainly prevail, as they have eight more goals than Chelsea as it stands.

0 points – Qualification would only be possible if Liverpool lose both their games, or if Liverpool pick up only one point and Chelsea finish with a superior goal difference.

Finally, let’s examine Leicester…

6 points – Qualification guaranteed.

4 points – Qualification guaranteed.

3 points – They will qualify if the three points picked up is against Chelsea. Or if Liverpool drop points at any stage. The only way they won’t qualify in this scenario is if Liverpool and Chelsea win both their games and Liverpool end up with a superior goal difference to Leicester.

2 points – This will also leave them with a decent chance of qualifying. They will do so if Chelsea fail to beat Aston Villa, or if Liverpool fail to win at least one of their remaining games.

1 point – This will be enough if the point is against Chelsea and Chelsea fail to beat Aston Villa. Or if Liverpool can only pick up three points. On the other hand, if Liverpool secure four points, they would finish with a superior goal difference to Leicester.

0 points – Leicester could only qualify in this scenario if Liverpool fail to win both their games, or if Liverpool pick up a maximum of three points and finish with an inferior goal difference to the Foxes.