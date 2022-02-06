Donegal get the better of Kildare despite Murphy injury while Derry earn 12-point win

GOALS FROM PATRICK McBrearty and Ryan McHugh helped Donegal to victory over Kildare in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League, while Derry were emphatic winners against Offaly in Division 2.

Star forward Michael Murphy was withdrawn due to injury in the first half of their outing in Ballybofey, but Declan Bonner’s side recovered from his absence to ensure a 2-11 to 1-9 win.

Kildare were leading by 1-3 to 0-5 at that point, with the goal coming from Jimmy Hyland.

But Donegal produced a strong response as Michael Langan and McBrearty combined for 1-1 to push their side into a three-point lead.

Kildare’s Paddy Woodgate and McHugh then traded points before McHugh extended Donegal’s advantage with their second goal just before half-time.

Advertisement

Kildare made the brighter start to the second half, grabbing three unanswered points to reduce the gap to three.

But a Conor O’Donnell point halted their momentum and kept Donegal’s noses in front as they held on for the victory.

Meanwhile in Division 2, Derry stormed to their second win of the league with a 2-13 to 0-7 victory over Offaly.

Shane McGuigan top-scored for the winners with 1-6, while Niall Loughlin chipped in with 1-2 as John Maughan’s side suffered a second consecutive defeat.

The visitors were 10 points clear at the break, thanks to Loughlin’s goal while Offaly struggled against the wind and had just two points on the board.

Bill Carroll hit Offaly’s third point in the early stages of the second half. Carroll was on target again shortly after while Dylan Hyland also found his range for Offaly to cut the deficit to 1-11 to 0-5.

But they were unable to close the gap any further as McGuigan struck for Derry’s second goal just before full-time.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Allianz Football League Results

Division 1

Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9

Division 2

Offaly 0-7 Derry 2-13

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!