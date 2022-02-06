Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donegal get the better of Kildare despite Murphy injury while Derry earn 12-point win

There was plenty of action in the top two divisions of the Allianz Football League today.

Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

GOALS FROM PATRICK McBrearty and Ryan McHugh helped Donegal to victory over Kildare in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League, while Derry were emphatic winners against Offaly in Division 2.

Star forward Michael Murphy was withdrawn due to injury in the first half of their outing in Ballybofey, but Declan Bonner’s side recovered from his absence to ensure a 2-11 to 1-9 win.

Kildare were leading by 1-3 to 0-5 at that point, with the goal coming from Jimmy Hyland. 

But Donegal produced a strong response as Michael Langan and McBrearty combined for 1-1 to push their side into a three-point lead.

Kildare’s Paddy Woodgate and McHugh then traded points before McHugh extended Donegal’s advantage with their second goal just before half-time.

Kildare made the brighter start to the second half, grabbing three unanswered points to reduce the gap to three.

But a Conor O’Donnell point halted their momentum and kept Donegal’s noses in front as they held on for the victory.

Meanwhile in Division 2, Derry stormed to their second win of the league with a 2-13 to 0-7 victory over Offaly.

Shane McGuigan top-scored for the winners with 1-6, while Niall Loughlin chipped in with 1-2 as John Maughan’s side suffered a second consecutive defeat.

The visitors were 10 points clear at the break, thanks to Loughlin’s goal while Offaly struggled against the wind and had just two points on the board.

Bill Carroll hit Offaly’s third point in the early stages of the second half. Carroll was on target again shortly after while Dylan Hyland also found his range for Offaly to cut the deficit to 1-11 to 0-5.

But they were unable to close the gap any further as McGuigan struck for Derry’s second goal just before full-time.

Allianz Football League Results

Division 1

Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9

Division 2

Offaly 0-7 Derry 2-13

