All the ups and downs of the hurling leagues as we explain final day permutations

SETTLE DOWN AND MAKE yourself some camomile tea as we talk you through, step by step, the various permutations of the Allianz hurling leagues as we approach the final day.

Division 1A

Without a ball being pucked in anger or love, both Clare and Wexford were confined to their fate on Saturday when a ravenous Kilkenny showed they still have much about them as they took Limerick apart.

The Cats bounding up to six points meant they avoided the relegation trapdoor and with a trip to Thurles this Saturday evening, Clare will be playing for pride alone against the table-toppers.

Entitled as they were to a ‘down league’, especially after the injury news with Shane O’Donnell, Tipperary were coming at it differently and desperately needed a decent start to their campaign and making it to the league final has been a decent answer by Liam Cahill, though we have been here before.

So it comes down to the Saturday night glamour fixture in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Cork hosting Galway. Winner takes a league final slot. A draw being no good to the Connacht side who are a point behind Cork.

Prediction: It’s a league final of Cork and Tipp ahead.

Division 1B

With top of the table Offaly already promoted, they face second-placed Waterford in Walsh Park this weekend with the Deise needing just a point to get into the league final and promotion.

The other side in the mix are, incredibly, Carlow.

Advertisement

They consigned Laois to relegation over the weekend, where they are joined by Westmeath.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

A Carlow win over Westmeath this weekend brings them up to eight points. That side of the bargain seems likely enough. So if Waterford lose to Offaly, then they lose out on a final spot through Carlow’s head-to-head win on the opening round of the league.

Prediction: Waterford get enough out of their last day to go up with Offaly.

Division Two

With Down’s win over Kerry guaranteeing them a spot in the final, they closed out the league campaign in Trim with a loss to Meath.

That brought the Royals right back into things and they meet Kildare this Saturday in Trim knowing that a win gets them up.

At the other end, Tyrone have been relegated and Kerry should pick up the points in Garvaghey, while Donegal and Derry’s meeting will be a de-facto relegation play-off.

Prediction: Donegal join Tyrone in relegation, Kildare to hold off Meath.

Division Three

London are already in the league final, but this weekend’s opponents Armagh will be fighting for their own survival in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds when they meet.

Armagh, Roscommon and Cavan all sit on four points with the Rossies appearing to have the handiest task in playing Sligo, who failed to pick up a point in their first five games.

Related Reads Cork's goalscoring power, Clare face the drop, Offaly and Down on the up Gleeson returns as Waterford hit 7-34 against Westmeath, Down go up after win in Kerry Cork fire six goals to defeat Clare in game where three sent off

A Roscommon win would leave Armagh enjoying the head-to-head advantage over Cavan, who would slip out of the league.

At the top, it’s a meeting of Wicklow and Mayo in Aughrim. A win for Wicklow men would bring promotion. Anything less and it’s Mayo’s.

Prediction: Wicklow will win out, with Cavan joining Sligo in relegation.

Division Four

With their full quota of games already played, Louth are already up and into the league final.

The chase is on to see who can join them. Fermanagh on eight points and one ahead of Leitrim, seem better placed.

Both have to play English counties in their final game. Fermanagh meet Lancashire in the Abbotstown GAA Centre of Excellence while Warwickshire are flying in to play Leitrim in the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Joe Baldwin. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Joe Baldwin’s side should manage it and back up their Lory Meagher win from last year.

Prediction: Fermanagh to join Louth for the league final.