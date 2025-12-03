All Ireland champions get to start league season in front of home fans

ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry and Tipperary, both will begin their 2026 league campaigns at home in the opening round of the national leagues.

In what would appear to be the natural choice for a Saturday night televised game, Tipperary host Galway on Saturday, 24 January at FBD Semple Stadium.

Kerry get up and running the following day on Sunday, 25 January with a home game against Roscommon at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

The GAA’s Master Fixture Plan for 2026 has been released and it has the title of ‘Allianz League Fixtures 2026.’

This follows the delay in addressing the difficulties around Allianz’s continued sponsorship of this competition in the wake of protests around how Allianz were named in a report by UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, as a company that, ‘Invest large sums in shares and bonds implicated in the occupation and genocide.’

Allianz have been sponsoring the leagues competitions since 1993 and are the chief insurer of the GAA, the GAA’s stadiums and clubs.

In recent weeks, the county boards of Tyrone, Fermanagh, Down and Offaly have passed motions at their Annual Conventions calling for the GAA to end the commercial relationship with Allianz.

Allianz football league Division 1 round one

Dublin V Donegal (Saturday)

Galway V Mayo

Kerry V Roscommon

Monaghan V Armagh (All Sunday)

Division 2

Meath V Derry

Tyrone V Kildare (Both Saturday)

Cork V Cavan

Offaly V Louth (Both Sunday)

Division 3

Down V Clare

Laois V Limerick (Both Saturday)

Fermanagh V Wexford

Westmeath V Sligo (Both Sunday)

Division 4

Waterford V Longford (Saturday)

Antrim V Carlow

London V Tipperary

Wicklow V Leitrim (Sunday)

Allianz hurling league Division 1A

Tipperary V Galway (Saturday)

Kilkenny V Offaly

Cork V Waterford (Both Sunday)

Division 1B

Carlow V Down

Wexford V Antrim (Both Saturday)

Clare V Dublin (Sunday)

Division 2

Meath V London

Derry V Kerry (Saturday)

Mayo V Laois (Sunday)

Division 3

Armagh V Louth (Saturday)

Roscommon V Wicklow

Tyrone V Donegal (Both Sunday)

Division 4

Cavan V Warwickshire

Leitrim V Longford

Monaghan V Sligo (All Saturday)

*All hurling matches to conclude on 21 March, all football matches to conclude on 22 March.