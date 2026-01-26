RTÉ 'contractually obliged' to use Allianz in GAA show title amid ongoing controversy

RTÉ SAYS IT is “contractually obliged” to use Allianz in the title of its GAA league highlights show amidst the ongoing controversy.

Presenter Joanne Cantwell explained the circumstances surrounding the programme name on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night.

Advertisement

“We did raise concerns about the name of this very programme,” said Cantwell.

“When the show’s title was retained, we then asked again for the reason behind it, and we’re told RTÉ is contractually obliged to use Allianz in the title of its programme to reflect the official title of the Allianz GAA League.”

The GAA announced that it would retain its controversial Allianz sponsorship deal following an Ethics and Integrity Commission report in December.

Several county boards had previously passed motions calling on GAA Central Council to terminate their commercial partnership with Allianz Insurance Group. A United Nations report published last July identified Allianz’s German parent company, through its subsidiary PIMCO, among the companies and corporations which hold Israeli Government Bonds.

Protests were held at some games over the weekend, while several players and managers did not appear in front of Allianz branding during media duties.

Meanwhile at meetings of An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle on Friday night, it was agreed to allow sponsorship branding on match balls, subject to further approval.

Additional reporting by Declan Bogue