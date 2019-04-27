This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Untouchable Altior makes national hunt history with 19th straight victory

Nicky Henderson confirms plans to step up his star to three miles next season.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 3:59 PM
https://the42.ie/4609426
Altior: hasn't lost a race in four years.
ALTIOR CEMENTED HIS status as one of the great two-milers as he wrote his name into the record books with a 19th straight win.

Sent off an unbackable 1/6 favourite, Nicky Henderson’s superstar led the Celebrataion Chase at Sandown from wire to wire before running out a two-and-a-half length winner over a familiar foe in Sceau Royal.

Altior — who has not been beaten since a Punchestown bumper in 2015, and has never lost over obstacles — surpasses the 18-race winning streak set by Big Buck’s between 2009 and 2012.

The nine-year-old will be stepped up to three miles next season, Henderson confirmed afterwards, in a bid to win the King George — and possibly challenge for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“He told us one thing today – go further, so that is what we will do,” Henderson said.

“There is not much point doing it for the Ryanair, so you have got to go King George.

“How we set it up, I’m not quite sure, but we’ve got a long summer to think about that.”

Earlier on Saturday at Sandown, Bryony Frost marked her return from a broken collarbone by comfortably winning the Oaksey Chase on 15/8 favourite Black Corton.

And Talkischeap (7/1 c2fav) ran out an impressive 10-length winner of the Bet365 Gold Cup for Wayne Hutchinson and Alan King.

