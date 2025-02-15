Man United's Diallo could miss rest of the season with ankle ligament damage

MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD Amad Diallo could be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage, according to reports on Saturday.

Diallo is believed to have sustained the problem in training, with United yet to confirm the extent of the damage as the 22-year-old awaits further tests.

The Ivory Coast international had been one of United’s most dynamic performers in a difficult campaign for the troubled Premier League club, netting crucial goals against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Diallo has scored six times in his last 14 games in all competitions and his prolonged absence would be a massive blow to United manager Ruben Amorim.

Responding to the reports of his injury, Diallo confirmed he would be out for “some time”, but did not reveal the exact length of his absence.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury,” Diallo wrote on his social media accounts.

“I will come back stronger than ever. Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Amorim had already revealed ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham that United were hit by unspecified injuries and illness.

Reports subsequently emerged that United midfielders Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer picked up injuries in addition to Diallo’s setback.

Lisandro Martinez recently sustained a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Amorim suggested Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Altay Bayindir would remain absent.

Academy players, including 17-year-old Chido Obi, have been promoted to first-team training to help cope with the issues.

United sit 13th in the Premier League standings ahead of the meeting with Tottenham, who are two points behind them.