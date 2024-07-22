Aston Villa sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana for €59 million

ASTON VILLA HAVE completed the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgium international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract after the two clubs agreed a fee, believed to be in the region of €59 million (£50m), for the 22-year-old.

Onana failed to make much of an impact at Goodison Park in a struggling team since his £35m arrival from Lille two years ago but, after featuring for his country at Euro 2024, Villa boss Unai Emery believes he will strengthen his squad as they prepare to play in the Champions League for the first time.

Douglas Luiz left for Juventus last month, freeing up money and space for Onana while keeping Villa within Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Villa have already signed Ross Barkley from Luton, Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, Sheffield United’s Cameron Archer, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, former winger Jaden Philogene from Hull, and Everton’s Lewis Dobbin.

Everton will also be grateful for the influx of cash for a player who endured a difficult final couple of months of the season and started only two of the last six games – the final two fixtures of the campaign when top-flight status had already been secured.