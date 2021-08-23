Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 23 August 2021
Advertisement

'Amazing' Spurs fans hailed following Harry Kane reaction

The England captain has lost some favour with supporters.

By Press Association Monday 23 Aug 2021, 11:12 AM
20 minutes ago 879 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5529527
Harry Kane (file pic).
Image: PA
Harry Kane (file pic).
Harry Kane (file pic).
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM BOSS Nuno Espirito Santo paid tribute to the club’s “amazing” fans after they gave Harry Kane a hero’s reception on his long-awaited Spurs return.

Kane’s exile ended in the 1-0 win at Wolves when he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute, having not been involved in the opening two games of the season following his late return to pre-season training amid a desire to join Manchester City.

The England captain has lost some favour with supporters for his behaviour in trying to agitate a move to City, with home fans chanting ‘Are you watching Harry Kane?’ as Spurs beat Pep Guardiola’s side last week.

But those travelling to Molineux made it clear that their star striker, who thought he had played his last game for his boyhood club, still has the love as they greeted his arrival with a loud rendition of ‘Harry Kane, he’s one of our own’.

Nuno said of the fans’ reaction: “Of course. We have to be together. I understand many of the things but we are Tottenham Hotspur.

“Everybody wants to feel good and be good. I was pleased with the attitude of our fans. We have amazing fans and we have to be very thankful for it.”

Kane came on for Son Heung-min, who appeared to be struggling with a hamstring injury throughout the game.

The South Korean left the pre-match warm-up early, followed by medical staff, and he did not look at his electric best.

Nuno says he will be assessed, explaining: “For now he’s alright. In the warm-up he had a strange feeling but he was OK to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him.”

Dele Alli’s early penalty gave Nuno a winning return to Wolves, the club he left at the end of last season after four impressive years where he took them from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Wolves are yet to win under Nuno’s replacement Bruno Lage, having lost both of their games 1-0, though they did more than enough to take something from Spurs.

Captain Conor Coady said on the club’s official website: “We all know about Nuno. What he did for this football club was incredible in the four years.

“But we came here with a game plan, we wanted to win, we wanted to be aggressive, we wanted to press and we did it, but we just couldn’t get the goal in the end.

“It’s really hard to take. We felt it in the second half last week (against Leicester) as well, but I thought we were outstanding today from start to finish.
“We pressed high, we were aggressive, we created a lot of chances for ourselves, we were aggressive in the tackle, and we were much higher up the pitch, which was something we’ve been working on since the gaffer came in, who’s been fantastic.

“This is really tough to take against a real top team, but I feel we’ve nullified them to very few chances, and they only scored through a penalty.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie