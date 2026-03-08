Ireland target 'two must-win games' after Dutch disappointment

THE DISAPPOINTMENT IS etched across her face in the mixed zone, but Amber Barrett is typically generous with her time and thoughts.

It’s quite some time since the final whistle, and while other players have passed through in dribs and drabs straight off the pitch, Barrett has had time to stew in the shower.

The Irish before her were crestfallen; the Dutch delighted after Lineth Beerensteyn’s brace led them to a 2-1 win in front of a raucous home crowd at Stadion Galgenwaard.

Déjà Vu for Carla Ward’s side, who opened their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign with defeat on the same scoreline to France at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

Barrett is gutted, but measured.

“Very disappointing, again,” the Strasbourg striker tells The 42.

“After France, we came away saying the same thing, probably three points that we could have at least got a point out of. We were looking for a response, I think we did get it in many ways. But again, we’ve gone in with a really big performance and come away with nothing. I think that’s the hardest thing to take.

“If you play poorly and you’re not at the races on the day, you can kind of accept not coming away with anything because you probably don’t deserve it. But I think that’s two games now that we deserve at least a point. Even three out of maybe one of them.

“We had one (effort) cleared off the line on Tuesday and we had one that’s like a deflection that goes in tonight. It’s just the luck’s against us. It is massively disappointing.”

With Kyra Carusa and Emily Murphy favoured up top, Barrett made a lively cameo off the bench in the 65th minute. The scoreline was deadlocked at that stage after Katie McCabe’s penalty cancelled out Beerensteyn’s opener, but the Wolfsburg striker – who also scored against Ireland in 2018 – pounced again nine minutes from time.

Ireland had their fair share of chances across the game: seven attempts, four on target, while the Dutch’s efforts read 10 to five. Barrett points to France having just two shots on target midweek; the hosts far surpassing that with six.

“You’ve come away from two games against France and the Netherlands, a few years ago, you probably wouldn’t have created half as many chances as we did,” says Barrett, whose famous goal at Hampden Park sent Ireland to their first World Cup.

“We are creating chances, but that’s where you have to have the killer instinct there. It’s nothing against the girls. They’re doing the right thing. It’s just having that little bit of luck going your way.

“We have another four or five weeks before we go to Poland. And we’re looking at that as two must-win games now. I think that’s the attitude here, that we’ve come away from two top, top teams, created chances. Probably I think both of them are very, very lucky to be coming out with three points on both sides.”

Poland has always been viewed as the decisive double-header. Third-place is ultimately the target for both, securing a play-off against a League C, rather than League B, team. The Poles held Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their opener, but were soundly beaten 4-1 by France last night.

Lineth Beerensteyn scores her side’s second goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The first game is in Gdansk on Tuesday, 14 April, before a blockbuster return tie at Aviva Stadium. Ireland should go in with an air of confidence from their encouraging start, looking better equipped and more comfortable against Europe’s elite.

“I suppose the side’s matured,” Barrett agrees. “If you look at the last time that we were in League A, since then there’s been a lot of departures with the girls that have retired, massive figures in the team. In many ways, you’re still trying to replace the characters that we had.

“But I think a lot of people are growing into the team. I think Carla’s had a year now to really stamp her authority on the team and everybody’s starting to really, really grasp what kind of situation we’re in. Also, I think that a lot of the girls are playing at good clubs. The level of where people are playing has increased. A lot of the girls probably have been disappointed with their club minutes, but the more we have people in playing and competing every week, it’s going to make a big difference.

“But we’re still, again, on the wrong end of results. Until we manage to really turn the tide, it’s still going to be a work in progress.”

On the topic of club football, Barrett signed for Strasbourg in January and has made a fast start to life there. The Donegal 30-year-old speaks to that before heading on her way.

“Look, I have nothing but love and adoration for Standard Liège, what they did for me. They literally took me when nobody else wanted me, gave me two and a half great seasons, regular playing minutes. The confidence came back. And then suddenly, there’s a lot of teams opening the door for you.

“In France, the league is better. It’s a massive step up for me. I’m probably still adjusting to the technical side of it. The French girls are very, very technical, very quick of speed of play, and I think that’s something I have to adapt to.

“But if you want to be playing regularly for Ireland, if you want to be pushing players, you need to put yourself in the best position. If we’re pushing to qualify for a World Cup, I think it was the best move that I needed to make. So far, I’ve been delighted with it.”