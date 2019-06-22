This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Germany-bound Barrett bows out with hat-trick as Peamount make it 12 from 12

This evening’s three WNL games threw up 19 goals.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 9:36 PM
25 minutes ago 677 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4694011
Germany bound: Peamount star Amber Barrett,
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Germany bound: Peamount star Amber Barrett,
Germany bound: Peamount star Amber Barrett,
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THERE WERE 19 goals scored in three Women’s National League [WNL] games this evening, but it was pretty much all about Peamount’s Germany-bound star striker Amber Barrett.

It was confirmed this week that the Donegal ace would sign professionally for FC Köln, and tonight was her last game with the current league leaders.

And fittingly, 23-year-old Barrett bowed out with a hat-trick wearing the captain’s armband as Peamount put nine goals past Kilkenny at Greenogue.

The Ireland international was joined by recently-retired Girls In Green star Áine O’Gorman on the three-goal scorers list, while the others came from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Megan Lynch and Niamh Farrelly.

Elsewhere, Wexford Youths were 7-0 winners over Limerick at Ferrycarrig Park. There, Aisling Frawley bagged a hat-trick and Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett hit two.

The returning Ciara Rossiter and captain Kylie Murphy were also on the scoresheet for last year’s champions, who currently find themselves in second place.

And in tonight’s earlier kick-off, third-placed Shelbourne took three points home from Galway with the North Dubliners easing to a 3-0 victory.

Emily Whelan scored a brace at Fahy’s Field, while Alex Kavanagh’s 73rd-minute effort put the gloss on the important away win.

After anther routine victory, Peas sit top of the table on 36 points with 12 wins from 12. Eight points behind are Wexford Youths, with Shels – who have a game in hand – a further two back.

Cork City host DLR Waves at Bishopstown [KO 2pm] in tomorrow’s only clash ahead of the mid-season break.

Results

  • Wexford Youths 7-0 Limerick FC 
  • Peamount United 9-0 Kilkenny WFC
  • Galway WFC 0-3 Shelbourne FC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie