Germany-bound Barrett bows out with hat-trick as Peamount make it 12 from 12

THERE WERE 19 goals scored in three Women’s National League [WNL] games this evening, but it was pretty much all about Peamount’s Germany-bound star striker Amber Barrett.

It was confirmed this week that the Donegal ace would sign professionally for FC Köln, and tonight was her last game with the current league leaders.

And fittingly, 23-year-old Barrett bowed out with a hat-trick wearing the captain’s armband as Peamount put nine goals past Kilkenny at Greenogue.

The Ireland international was joined by recently-retired Girls In Green star Áine O’Gorman on the three-goal scorers list, while the others came from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Megan Lynch and Niamh Farrelly.

Elsewhere, Wexford Youths were 7-0 winners over Limerick at Ferrycarrig Park. There, Aisling Frawley bagged a hat-trick and Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett hit two.

The returning Ciara Rossiter and captain Kylie Murphy were also on the scoresheet for last year’s champions, who currently find themselves in second place.

And in tonight’s earlier kick-off, third-placed Shelbourne took three points home from Galway with the North Dubliners easing to a 3-0 victory.

Emily Whelan scored a brace at Fahy’s Field, while Alex Kavanagh’s 73rd-minute effort put the gloss on the important away win.

After anther routine victory, Peas sit top of the table on 36 points with 12 wins from 12. Eight points behind are Wexford Youths, with Shels – who have a game in hand – a further two back.

Cork City host DLR Waves at Bishopstown [KO 2pm] in tomorrow’s only clash ahead of the mid-season break.

Results

Wexford Youths 7-0 Limerick FC

Peamount United 9-0 Kilkenny WFC

Galway WFC 0-3 Shelbourne FC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!