Amber Barrett scores scarily similar goal to historic World Cup play-off winner

AMBER BARRETT ALL but recreated her historic goal that sent Ireland to the their first World Cup over the weekend.

The Irish striker slotted home in Standard Liège’s 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in the Belgian Super League.

😮‍💨 | Amber Barrett ouvre le score dans le Clásico. Et de quelle manière ! 🔴⚪️ #STAAND #LSL pic.twitter.com/Ev4Y8saeFt — DAZN Belgique (@DAZN_BEFR) March 8, 2025

It was reminiscent of her decisive goal in the 2023 World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park in October 2022.

On that occasion, Barrett got on the end of a Denise O’Sullivan pass; a brilliant first touch off her left sending her through, before another on her right and that famous finish that booked Ireland’s ticket to Australia.

GOAL IRELAND!!!



Amber Barrett with the speed and the finish to put Ireland into the lead at Hampden Park



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻 Listen live - https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

📱 Updates - https://t.co/mwmAKKQyjN #rtesoccer #SCOIRL pic.twitter.com/i59Kyu1oSU — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 11, 2022

Her goal on Saturday was almost a carbon copy, albeit more so down the left side of the pitch than through the centre.

While Barrett’s effort, her eighth in the Belgian Super League this season, came just before half time, Anderlecht equalised in the 90th minute to keep the pace with Oud-Heverlee Leuven at the top of the table.

Standard Liège – also home to Claire O’Riordan and Aoife Colvill — are 14 points back in third.

Donegal star Barrett wasn’t the only Irish goalscorer on the continent this weekend, with Megan Connolly on target for Lazio in Italy.

The Cork midfielder scored her first goal for the club in a 4-0 Serie A win over Napoli on Saturday.

Connolly broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a brilliant right-footed volley.

🍀 Megan Connolly's first goal for Napoli gives them the lead away at Napoli!



Watch live for free on DAZN ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv



Available in selected territories.#SerieAFemminile pic.twitter.com/LD33T07Pha — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) March 8, 2025

Closer to home, in the FA Women’s Championship yesterday, Tyler Toland scored a late consolation goal as Blackburn Rovers suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic.