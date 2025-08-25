Amee-Leigh Costigan: 'Women's sport has really changed. We're now role models'

IT WAS A long wait to speak to the Ireland players following yesterday’s 42-14 defeat of Japan. The reason for the hold up? They were still out on the pitch at Franklin’s Gardens, taking selfies and signing jerseys and soaking up the feel-good factor that comes with opening your World Cup campaign with a 28-point win.

“It was brilliant. It really felt like we were at home,” said Amee-Leigh Costigan, one of six Ireland try-scorers.

“A big, massive crowd with green jerseys on is what we want to see. But even meeting the fans after the game was really special, both young boys and girls coming up, asking for autographs, asking for photos. Women’s sport has really changed, it’s really flipped. We are now role models.

“It’s a great place to be, huge crowd, lovely sunny day to be playing rugby in a gorgeous stadium.”

Costigan celebrates with her family and friends. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Costigan kicked off a good day’s work for Ireland, using her speed to run in the opening score after just five minutes as Scott Bemand’s side made a blistering start.

“Gosh, I just feel so privileged and honored. The hard work of the forwards in the middle of the pitch and then Stacey (Flood) gives me an early ball, which I just backed myself to do what I got to do.

“And yeah, subsequently it ended up being a try and delighted I could do it for the team, but there were such great performances from everyone out there.

“All of us who stood up, we embraced the challenge and we walked towards it, and I think that’s what’s super special about this group, we didn’t shy away from this World Cup knowing we hadn’t been at the last one.

“I was just so proud of the girls and so proud of how we did it.”

After getting Ireland on the scoreboard Costigan continued to be heavily involved, cutting into space to set-up Béibhinn Parsons for try number three on 24 minutes as the two wingers combined in lethal fashion.

“She’s always there on the edges and she’s an absolute finisher as well. I knew she’d be there but it wasn’t the best of passes from me. But I knew she’d finished strongly because she always does. She’s an absolute finisher and it’s great to have players like that amongst the team.”

Costigan runs in Ireland's opening try. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On the eve of the game, the Ireland players received their jerseys from team liaison officer Hannah Lawton, who shared her experience of rowing across the Atlantic as part of a remarkable fundraising effort. The story held extra weight with the group given Shannon Ikahihifo, who was part of Ireland’s pre-World Cup training squad, has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

“Her story was moving, what she’d done for over 100 days, trying to row across the Atlantic to raise awareness for cervical cancer which is extra special,” Costigan said of Lawton.

“She (Lawton) attempted to row her and her teammate across and the amount of challenges that she came up towards, she spoke about the ocean and how she had to respect the ocean and we talked about our green wave and she said that it’s a big wave when it’s coming, you can feel it and sense it. I think we really related to her story there and wanting to be that ocean, and wanting to be that wave heading into today, and I think we showed that.

“I’m sure you’ve seen our Shannon has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and it really touched us closely because her (Lawton’s) friend, that’s what she did for her.

“On that note, I’d like to wish Shannon all the best with her recovery, and we love her so much and we’re behind her every step of the way.”