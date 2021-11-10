Membership : Access or Sign Up
PSG midfielder Diallo arrested in connection with 'violent attack' on her team-mate

Fellow France international Kheira Hamraoui needed hospital treatment after an assault last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 1:14 PM
Aminate Diallo in action against Real Madrid yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on one of her team-mates.

French daily L’Equipe reported on Wednesday that fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked in the street by two masked men on Thursday, 4 November.

Hamraoui missed yesterday’s Women’s Champions League match, a 4-0 win over Real Madrid, as a result, while Diallo started the game in midfield. 

A PSG statement on Wednesday read: “Paris St Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players last Thursday evening.

“Paris St Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

“Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”

kheira-hamraoui-france Kheira Hamraoui is a France international. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Paris St Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

Diallo, 26, has played for PSG for five years while fellow France international Hamraoui, 31, joined from Barcelona in July.

