'We have about 60 or 70 supporters going' - Amsterdam hurlers targeting historic Leinster title

BECOMING THE FIRST European hurling team to reach a Leinster final was always a huge motivation for the Amsterdam GAA club.

And when they achieved that feat with a two-point win over Rathmolyon of Meath earlier this month, they took a moment to drink it all in. The Amsterdam hurlers knew that a breakthrough of this scale was possible for them.

They made a charge last year when they competed in the Leinster JHC as European champions, falling heavily on that occasion after a 6-23 to 2-13 defeat against Louth outfit St Fechin’s.

So when Amsterdam returned to Ireland for the Leinster special junior championship this year, they knew a landmark achievement was within reach.

“I’d lie if I said it wasn’t a big kind of driving point for us,” Amsterdam manager Dara O’Farrell from Limerick explains to The 42.



“I think just wanting to win in general, wanting to prove that we’re capable. It’s nice to get that validation of ‘We do have some really good hurlers, we have a really good team.’ ”

But Amsterdam couldn’t savour the joy for too long. The celebrations that followed their semi-final win over Rathmolyon in Ashbourne soon gave way to thoughts about the logistial challenges involved in preparing for the Leinster final.

Like all foreign-based GAA clubs, arranging flights to Ireland is the biggest obstacle they face when coming home to play. A quick price check was showing roughly €300 per player for this trip. And then stretch that over a squad of about 30 players.

Advertisement

The Amsterdam hurlers pictured at a nine-a-side tournament.

It seemed like a daunting operation, but the Amsterdam crew came up with a creative fundraising initiative to help ease the burden of those costs. The club allocated different challenges to various milestone figures. And as the donations continued to rise, they honoured every one of those challenges

O’Farrell, who volunteered himself for one of them, explains further:

“One of the challenges was that one of our managers would have to do an ice bucket challenge. I’d shave my moustache if we got to €850, and then if we got to a €1,000, a couple of the team were going to Dam Square in full kit to sing the ‘Fields Of Athenry.’

“I think €1,500 was the full team had to jump into one of the canals in full kit, so we’re still waiting to do that one. And then the last one was that one of our players offered to shave his head.”

In addition to friends, family and associates of the club pledging donations, Amsterdam GAA have received widespread support from clubs across Europe too. The Dutch side has also drawn inspiration from their comrades in Barcelona who created some history of their own last year.

After becoming the first Iberian outfit to win the continent competition, Barcelona Gaels then accounted for Kilkenny’s Conahy Shamrocks to become the first European side to defeat an Irish club in a knockout provincial game. That result offered a spark for teams like Amsterdam.

“That was a real like, ‘Okay, it can be done,’ ” says O’Farrell.

“I have a few friends that have played with the Amsterdam footballers for multiple years, and they’ve been knocking on that door for so long. They’ve just been pipped at the end two or three times. It’s not an easy done thing.”

The Amsterdam squad consists of players from across 12 different counties. Some have played hurling up to senior club level at home while others are only recently back in the game, having not struck a sliotar since they were children.

Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winner John Hanbury was a member at one point too but has since left the team to take up American football. And while the players are predominantly Irish, they do have one local who joined up out of a curiosity to try something new. His addition has enhanced the overall atmosphere of the group.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“His name is Big Tom,” O’Farrell says of their Dutch teammate.

“Big Tom is about 6ft 10″. Probably the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. He’s the kind of guy that would throw his hand at anything. He’s there for the vibes and he’s a really good character to have around.

”His hurley must be 40 inches. He played in one of our tournaments this year as well.”

Amsterdam GAA was first established on St Patrick’s Day 2003. Like many others outside of Ireland, the club is player-run and player-funded. And unlike other clubs, cycling is the preferred mode of transport in Amsterdam. It’s the same for the GAA inhabitants of the city, with their commutes varying between 10 minutes and 40 minutes for training and matches.

O’Farrell is a player-manager for the hurlers. He was on the half-forward line for the win over Rathmolyon and will be there again when they take on Longford Slashers in the decider. Their goalkeeper and full-back are selectors while another selector was introduced as a sub during the Rathmolyon game. Shane Corridan, a native of Ballyheigue which is a hurling stronghold in north Kerry, is their mentor on the sideline.

O’Farrell first arrived in Amsterdam in 2021 after accepting a job offer. At that time, the club had already developed a strong unit for the footballers. The hurling side of things was just starting to get going. That was around the same time that the winners of the European championship were entering the Leinster competition.

“We came back and we played a team in Wicklow called Kilcoole,” O’Farrell adds, “And on that day we had the bare 15 players. I think our sub was our chairman at the time, and he didn’t have great knees. It was a real club effort. And from then it’s just gone from strength to strength.”

In an interesting twist of fate, one of the Amsterdam players is originally from the Longford Slashers club. He’s been away from home for the last decade which limits the level of intel he can provide, but they have also been able to review some of their recent match footage on Clubber to try and build a picture of their opposition.

Related Reads Shane O'Donnell: 'It's never been on my mind, it really is the stuff of dreams' Éire Óg Ennis win extra-time thriller against Loughmore to reach Munster final Jimmy Barry-Murphy: 'I never thought I'd see this again, I love being involved in it'

The players have been arriving in Ireland throughout the week, eventually converging on Pearse Park in Longford tomorrow afternoon for the battle royale.

After defeating Luxembourg and Viking Gaels [Copenhagen] to conquer the continent again, Amsterdam are now aiming to dominate another region.

They’ve already created history by reaching a Leinster final. And now they will discover if further glory is in the cards for them.

“We won a game where there’s a serious possibility we’re going to bring back silverware, it’s the same for Longford, you know, we’ve kind of seen their kind of excitement on Instagram. They’re really up for this.

“We have about 60 or 70 supporters going on the day so far, I’m sure they’re going to have their whole village out. So, it kind of makes for a really good atmosphere and story.”