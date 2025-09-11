Andre Onana leaves Man United

GOALKEEPER ANDRE Onana has completed his season-long loan move from Manchester United to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial €51million (£43.8m), plus a potential €4 million (£3.4m) in add-ons.

However, a string of errors quickly led pressure to mount on Cameroon international Onana — who had ended his first season with an FA Cup winners’ medal, only for more issues to follow under Ruben Amorim last term.

A hamstring injury prevented Onana from being involved with the team during pre-season — and he made an error in his first game of the campaign as the Red Devils suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup exit at Grimsby.

Onana’s future at Old Trafford looked more uncertain after United made the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for €21 million (£18.2m) plus add-ons.

A short club statement read: “Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

“The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. We would like to wish Andre good luck.”

Following the international break, United return to action away to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss at Brann in the first leg of their women’s Champions League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, while Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Marc Skinner’s United dominated for long periods in Norway but were hit by Ingrid Stenevik’s close-range header in the 76th minute from a Signe Gaupset free-kick.

The English club will need to overturn a one-goal deficit in the return match in a week to reach the inaugural 18-team league phase.

United have never played in the tournament proper before.

Real Madrid, who lost to eventual champions Arsenal in last season’s quarter-finals, will defend a 2-1 lead next week against Eintracht thanks to goals from Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldal and Denmark’s Signe Bruun.

Former semi-finalists Paris FC were held to a goalless home draw by Austria Vienna, while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Hacken in Sweden.

Additional reporting by AFP