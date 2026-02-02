More Stories
Andrew Corscoran. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeSo Close

Andrew Coscoran finishes fifth at Millrose meet Mile Final in tight race

Star of the Sea athlete less than two seconds off the winner.
9.54am, 2 Feb 2026

AT THE MILLROSE Games in New York, Star of the Sea Athletic Club’s Andrew Coscoran finished in fifth place in the Men’s Wanamaker Mile Final.

With a time of 3 minutes 49.54 seconds, Coscoran was marginally behind his own Irish record that he set at the same venue last year.

In a tight race, he was less than two seconds off the race winner, Cam Myers on 3:47.57.

Coscoran was actually in first place at the ¾ mile mark, but fell four places in the final section.

Meanwhile, Cian McPhillips has had to withdraw from the Millrose Games with a dental issue. This is sure to be a source of frustration for McPhillips who won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix a week earlier.

