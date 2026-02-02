Andrew Coscoran finishes fifth at Millrose meet Mile Final in tight race

AT THE MILLROSE Games in New York, Star of the Sea Athletic Club’s Andrew Coscoran finished in fifth place in the Men’s Wanamaker Mile Final.

With a time of 3 minutes 49.54 seconds, Coscoran was marginally behind his own Irish record that he set at the same venue last year.

In a tight race, he was less than two seconds off the race winner, Cam Myers on 3:47.57.

Coscoran was actually in first place at the ¾ mile mark, but fell four places in the final section.

Meanwhile, Cian McPhillips has had to withdraw from the Millrose Games with a dental issue. This is sure to be a source of frustration for McPhillips who won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix a week earlier.