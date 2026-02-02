AT THE MILLROSE Games in New York, Star of the Sea Athletic Club’s Andrew Coscoran finished in fifth place in the Men’s Wanamaker Mile Final.
With a time of 3 minutes 49.54 seconds, Coscoran was marginally behind his own Irish record that he set at the same venue last year.
In a tight race, he was less than two seconds off the race winner, Cam Myers on 3:47.57.
Coscoran was actually in first place at the ¾ mile mark, but fell four places in the final section.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Cian McPhillips has had to withdraw from the Millrose Games with a dental issue. This is sure to be a source of frustration for McPhillips who won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix a week earlier.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Andrew Coscoran finishes fifth at Millrose meet Mile Final in tight race
AT THE MILLROSE Games in New York, Star of the Sea Athletic Club’s Andrew Coscoran finished in fifth place in the Men’s Wanamaker Mile Final.
With a time of 3 minutes 49.54 seconds, Coscoran was marginally behind his own Irish record that he set at the same venue last year.
In a tight race, he was less than two seconds off the race winner, Cam Myers on 3:47.57.
Coscoran was actually in first place at the ¾ mile mark, but fell four places in the final section.
Meanwhile, Cian McPhillips has had to withdraw from the Millrose Games with a dental issue. This is sure to be a source of frustration for McPhillips who won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix a week earlier.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Millrose So Close