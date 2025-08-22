Ireland international Moran completes loan move to Los Angeles FC from Brighton

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Andrew Moran has completed a surprise loan move from Brighton to Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

Moran has signed for LAFC through to the end of the year, and he has joined under the league’s new U22 initiative, meaning his remuneration will not count towards the club’s salary cap.

“Andy is an exceptionally talented young player, who has already shown his quality at a high level,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington. “We are confident that he will strengthen our group immediately, and we look forward to supporting his growth at LAFC as we continue our pursuit of trophies.”

LAFC are fifth in the MLS western conference after 24 matches, comfortably within the post-season play-off positions. The club recently signed Heung-Min Son from Tottenham, and already have former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on their books.

It is Moran’s third loan move from Brighton, having spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Moran made his senior international debut for Ireland against New Zealand in 2023, and made his competitive debut off the bench in the 5-0 hammering against England at Wembley last year.