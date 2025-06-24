— Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace English (@RCSA_English) June 24, 2025
Omobamidele has agreed a deal for the next four years and will be hoping some of the injuries that blighted his spell at Forest before seeking out regular football on loan are behind him.
“In just a few weeks, he was able to showcase his qualities on the ball. His calm demeanor and natural authority made him a leader of the defense. He played 11 matches last season, actively contributing to Racing’s qualification for the 2025-2026 Conference League play-offs. He also became the first Irish player in the club’s history,” a statement on the club website read.
Strasbourg sign Andrew Omobamidele on permanent deal until 2029
STRASBOURG HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Andrew Omobamidele on a permanent transfer after activating an option in their loan agreement with Nottingham Forest.
The Republic of Ireland international impressed with the French side last season and helped them qualify for the UEFA Conference League play-off after finishing seventh in Ligue 1.
