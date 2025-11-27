More Stories
Andrew Porter (file photo). Gary Carr/INPHO
Andrew Porter wins Irish Sports Book of the Year

‘Heart On My Sleeve’ the sports title honoured at Irish Book Awards.
10.28pm, 27 Nov 2025

ANDREW PORTER’S ‘HEART On My Sleeve’ has won the 2025 Easons Irish Sports Book of the Year.

The Irish rugby player has penned a personal memoir, described as his “story of struggle and strength” on the cover. 

Porter documents the experiences that shaped him on and off the pitch — and the many highs and lows he has faced in rugby.

The Dubliner was just 12 years old when he lost his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer, while he struggled with his mental health through his teenage years.

He recently spoke about the book — published by Eiru, with a foreword from Richie Sadlier — in an interview with Murray Kinsella of The 42.

Porter’s Ireland manager, Andy Farrell and former teammate, Conor Murray, were among the nominees, along with Marc Ó Sé, Martin O’Neill and David Gillick.

The winner was announced at the Irish Book Awards ceremony in Dublin this evening.

