Andrew Porter wins Irish Sports Book of the Year

ANDREW PORTER’S ‘HEART On My Sleeve’ has won the 2025 Easons Irish Sports Book of the Year.

The Irish rugby player has penned a personal memoir, described as his “story of struggle and strength” on the cover.

The WINNER of the 2025 @easons Sports Book of the Year is...



Heart on My Sleeve, Andrew Porter, foreword by Richie Sadlier (@eriu_books)#APIBA #StoriesMakeUs pic.twitter.com/Dlw8OWTDP2 — An Post Irish Book Awards (@IrishBookAward) November 27, 2025

Porter documents the experiences that shaped him on and off the pitch — and the many highs and lows he has faced in rugby.

The Dubliner was just 12 years old when he lost his mother, Wendy, to breast cancer, while he struggled with his mental health through his teenage years.

He recently spoke about the book — published by Eiru, with a foreword from Richie Sadlier — in an interview with Murray Kinsella of The 42.

Porter’s Ireland manager, Andy Farrell and former teammate, Conor Murray, were among the nominees, along with Marc Ó Sé, Martin O’Neill and David Gillick.

The winner was announced at the Irish Book Awards ceremony in Dublin this evening.