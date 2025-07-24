Porter's pride, family in Oz, prop friend, and cut ears

ANDREW PORTER HAS just come from training and there are cuts on his ears gently weeping as he sits down for an interview.

His ears are cut all year round now.

This is the life of an international prop. In fact, he and his wife, Elaine, had to buy black bed linen.

“I can’t have white pillowcases at home anymore because it looks like Texas Chainsaw Massacre after I wake up in the morning,” says Porter with a smile.

“I’ve been banned from the white linens anyway at home.”

A massive part of Porter would love to be at home in Ireland right now. Elaine gave birth to their son in May and it’s tough being away at this stage.

“I’ve learned that babies get very big when you’re away from home,” says Porter when he’s asked what this Lions tour has taught him.

“My wife is at home looking after the baby. He’s nine weeks now.

“I could say it’s not easy for me but I don’t think my wife would like that too much. I wouldn’t get much sympathy!

“My wife is at home looking after our baby at the moment. She’s the one in the trenches at home at the moment. I’m in the trenches over here. Well, I can’t really say that. We’re looked after here quite well.

“But it’s a sacrifice on both ends. She’s there with sleepless nights at home looking after him and I’m here representing my family, my country, and representing the Lions. It’s two different kinds of sacrifices. But I’ll definitely owe her for this for a long time anyway.”

Ellis Genge with Andrew Porter. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Porter is doing them proud in Australia. He came off the bench for his Lions Test debut last weekend in Brisbane, a brilliant moment for him given that he was ruled out of the 2021 Lions tour due to injury.

And on Saturday, Porter will make his first Lions Test start after head coach Andy Farrell named him in the number one shirt for the second Wallabies clash.

He will have family watching in person in Melbourne. His father, Ernie, arrived for the first Test in Brisbane and will be there on Saturday too, enjoying a “a nice old holiday,” according to his son.

Ernie’s two sisters, Becky and Vera, live in Australia, so Porter has had his aunties and cousins supporting him too.

“They’re all around the place - Perth, Brisbane, most of them in Sydney.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to go and meet up with all the family and everything. I mean, it’s great for me as well. There’s a lot of them I wouldn’t have even met before. A few cousins and stuff, a lot of them I haven’t seen in years and years.

“So, it’s a great opportunity to reconnect with family as well as being down here.”

Porter packs down with two familiar faces in the Lions’ front row on Saturday.

He’s part of an all-Leinster, all-Irish front row along with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong.

Porter with a Lions fan. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s incredible being in the squad with them and being able to pack down with them in a Lions Test is another step up again,” says Porter.

“I’m delighted to be able to do it alongside them. I just need to be on top of my game because they’ve had great tours so far, so I just need to be able to make them look good.”

Porter takes over from Ellis Genge as the Lions’ starting loosehead but they know they’re a combination.

When Genge was picked to start the first Test, Porter was the first man to congratulate him and that was reciprocated when Porter was named.

“He’s an incredible guy, an incredible player, and it’s been great to build a friendship as well as learn from him,” says Porter.

“He’s one of the best in the business so it’s great being able to become closer as mates and learn from each other along the way.

“But yeah, he was the first one to congratulate me yesterday and sure he handed out my cap to me last week instead of my dad. So he’s the dad of the squad. He’s a great fella and a great player.”