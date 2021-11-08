'There’s still a bit of teething' - Porter settling back into life at loosehead

ANDREW PORTER WAS developing nicely at tighthead, so naturally the process of bringing him back across the scrum required a couple of gentle nudges before he finally took the jump.

Props can often take longer to develop, but at 25 years of age Porter was already a considerable force in the position. He found himself pushing Tadhg Furlong – one of the best in the game – hard with both Leinster and Ireland, not quite enough to dislodge the Wexford man, but enough to get himself into a Lions squad, a journey which was unfortunately swiftly ended by a foot injury.

Yet despite all that progress, at various stages over the last year Porter was being tempted by the idea of reverting back to loosehead, where he played his underage rugby.

The thinking from his coaches was that all that power and skill was simply too much to leave on the bench.

“It was first kinda brought up to me in last year’s Six Nations,” Porter explains.

“It was more an idea pitched to me. Obviously I could do what I pleased with it at the time.

“Then after I got the foot injury over the summer, Robin McBryde came to me before he went off to South Africa and we had a chat. Just kinda cemented that idea and seeing how I felt about the switch because at the end of the day, it was my decision to move.

Porter scrums down opposite Finlay Bealham during an Ireland training session. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“That’s how it is, it is my decision. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Saturday’s win over Japan represented Porter’s first start at loosehead for Ireland. His second will be against the All Blacks this weekend.

“There’s still a bit of teething with the position,” he continues.

“It’s not going to be as smooth sailing as some people may think and it goes up a level in particular compared to provincial games with Leinster. It’s just that next level up that I’m just trying to get to grips with still.

“It was a good test for our pack (against Japan) and it’s something to really push forward for next week and the rest of the Autumn Series.

“Look, the team is not picked yet. But yeah, it is going to a huge challenge for us (against New Zealand). I think this game (against Japan) was really great for us as a pack and as a team to gel and build cohesion with those new combinations across the park.

“New Zealand have been playing, they have a good few games under their belt as a team. Look at the Rugby Championship and the other games they have had in the Autumn Nations Series.

Porter made his first start for Ireland at loosehead against Japan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I think this is a great starting point for us. We’ll really be looking to push this performance on next week and the week after.”

The game against Japan also represented a first look at what is expected to be Ireland’s new front row combination of Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong – a dynamic, fluid trio that offer so much more than just power and grunt.

And Porter says that so far, he’s enjoying life back at loosehead.

“There is a lot more forward pressure going through you at tighthead,” he explains.

“I suppose, it does save your legs a small bit more for getting around the park. Obviously I am lighter than I was this time last year and before the summer when I got my injury. So, that is also helping as well.

“But yeah, it does take a lot less out of your head and your legs as well. That’s the best way I can put it really.”