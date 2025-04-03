Andy Farrell to release autobiography in October

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell will release an autobiography later this year.

Sandycove will publish the book, titled ‘Being Myself’, on 16 October.

The book will cover Farrell’s glittering rugby league career as well as his switch to rugby union and success as a coach.

Farrell will also write about his childhood in Wigan and his family life.

The Ireland boss is currently preparing to lead the British & Irish Lions on their summer tour to Australia.

Sandycove’s synopsis reads: “Warm, thoughtful and passionate, Andy Farrell is not just a brilliant rugby man: he is a fascinating human being.

“His autobiography brings us back to his childhood in Wigan, when he made a meteoric ascent to the highest levels of rugby league; and to the extraordinary moment when, aged 15, he and his girlfriend Colleen – now his wife – learned they were going to have a baby.

“He writes about his ambitious attempt to remake himself as a rugby union player in his thirties. He writes about his remarkable relationship with his first child, Owen – who has gone on to become a legend of English rugby – and about the importance of family in his life. And he traces the journey that has led to him become one of rugby’s most successful coaches, explaining what he has learned about leadership along the way.”

‘Being Myself’ is available for pre-order now.