Monday 9 March, 2020
Farrell says Ireland players were deflated to hear of France postponement

The squad trained in Abbottstown today before the match was officially called off.

By Sean Farrell Monday 9 Mar 2020, 1:18 PM
15 minutes ago 828 Views 4 Comments
File photo of Farrell in Abbottstown.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell says his players were deflated to find out this weekend’s match away to France was postponed.

Farrell was listening with as keen an ear as anyone when updates were being given about the status of other matches before he fielded questions from the media in Abbottstown today.

He was sanguine and understanding of the call to postpone, but after running his squad through a session in Dublin, he could see the disappointment in players as their efforts turned out to be for an objective months in the future rather than days.

“You can’t do anything but the right thing,” Farrell said of the decision to put the game back.

“The reaction of the players when we’ve come off the back of a good day’s work was one of deflation. Gutted.”

