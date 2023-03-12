'The best game I've been involved in' - Farrell hails Ireland's character

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell hailed the character of his team after their 22-7 win over Scotland in the Six Nations, labelling it as the best game he’s been involved in during his career.

Farrell’s men had to overcome the losses to injury of three starting forwards – Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, and Iain Henderson – in the opening 24 minutes at Murrayfield.

Replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher was then forced off early in the second half, meaning flanker Josh van der Flier had to throw into the lineout and sub loosehead prop Cian Healy had to scrummage at hooker.

Ireland also saw outside centre Garry Ringrose suffering a nasty blow to the head late in the game, meaning he was stretchered off. It all leaves Ireland with big injury concerns ahead of next weekend’s shot at a Grand Slam against England in Dublin, but Farrell was proud of how his players handled all those setbacks.

“It was immense, the character,” said Farrell post-match in Edinburgh.

“It wasn’t champagne rugby but in terms of character, fight and want for each other, that’s the best game I’ve been involved in.

“If you’d have seen us at half-time, honestly you’d have laughed because all the lads were laughing. It was organised chaos, we didn’t know what was happening until the last second about whether Rónan was coming back on.

“We made half a plan with Cian going to scrummage because he’s good at that and that paid off for us.

“Josh throwing in, well what can’t he do? He took up golf three years ago and he’s in single figures on his handicap!

“I just thought for somebody like Garry on his 50th cap, that we’re able to do a special performance with all the controversy. Someone like Garry deserves something like that to look back on.”

Ireland now have a short turnaround before the England game, which will be played in front of a full house at the Aviva Stadium.

“We’re on a plane tonight so there’ll be much celebrating, we’ll enjoy each other’s company tonight flying back and then straight back into Carton House,” said Farrell.

“We’ll recover properly tomorrow and then a few down days to make sure that we get our legs back and then we’ll have a hit-out or two and we’ll get our plan together and go again.

“It is what dreams are made of, like Johnny was saying, to play England at home to earn the right to take it to the last weekend, on Paddy’s weekend, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“So we need to get across our work early and make sure that we’re in the right space come Tuesday or Wednesday for training.”

England were hammered by France in London yesterday, delivering a performance that suggested Ireland will have too much for them.

But Farrell believes the English will come to Dublin eager to wreck the chance for Irish celebrations.

“They will certainly be hurting and, I mean, it’s a perfect opportunity to come and spoil the party,” said Farrell

“That’s the reality, so that will be a massive motivation for them.

“Is that bigger motivation than what we’re gonna experience playing at home for our Grand Slam game on St Patrick’s weekend? We’ll see.”