Ireland lose Doris, Sheehan and Henderson to injury across chaotic first half in Scotland

IRELAND COULD BE facing a worrying injury list for Saturday’s Six Nations finale against England following an attritional first half away to Scotland today.

Ireland – who took an 8-7 lead into the half-time break – saw three members of their starting pack forced off across a chaotic opening 40 minutes in Edinburgh.

Caelan Doris was replaced by Jack Conan after just 12 minutes after the backrow landed awkwardly in stealing an early Scotland lineout which had led to a disallowed Ireland try.

Dan Sheehan was next to leave action on 18 minutes for a suspected HIA, the hooker replaced by Ronan Kelleher.

The disruption continued five minutes later when second row Iain Henderson picked up a suspected arm injury, with Ryan Baird taking his place. Henderson came into the starting team for the round three win in Italy after Tadhg Beirne had been ruled out for the rest of the championship.

Ireland have just a six-day turnaround to their round five meeting with England at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton kicked Ireland into an early lead against Scotland before the hosts responded with a Huw Jones try, converted by Finn Russell.

Mack Hansen then crossed in the corner for Ireland on 17 minutes, but Sexton was off target with the conversion.

