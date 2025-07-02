'We could have been more clinical': Farrell says slow-starting Lions still have work to do

BRITISH AND IRISH Lions head coach Andy Farrell said his players need to work on their slow starts, despite demolishing Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Lions scored eight tries in a 52-12 win over Queensland, the touring side’s second big margin over a Super Rugby side following their 54-7 victory over Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

In both encounters, the Lions were under fierce pressure early on before running away with the match in the second half.

A fired-up Reds dominated the opening 15 minutes at Suncorp Stadium and led twice, 7-0 and 12-7, before the Lions eventually settled and gradually took control.

“I actually thought the Reds came out of the blocks very well,” Farrell said.

“Once we got a bit of continuity, I thought we played some excellent rugby.

“You know we could have been more clinical and that obviously would have been better for us going in at half-time.”

The Lions blew a number of first-half scoring chances through knock-ons and poor decisions, but Farrell said his side recovered well as they shut out the Reds after the break.

“I was pleased with our composure after a few setbacks.

“Our defence throughout was good and I was pleased we kept them out.”

Farrell said fullback Elliot Daly would be going for X-rays after suffering a heavy knock to his forearm that forced him off in the second half.

Daly was seen on the bench with his arm wrapped in ice, but Farrell said there were no other injury concerns.

Daly, who also played on Saturday against Western Force, only came into the team at the last minute after Irish fullback Hugo Keenan was a late withdrawal because of illness.

