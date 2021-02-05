BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

'It is going to be a war of attrition. We have not won there since 2013'

Andy Farrell says criticism of Welsh team is unfair.

By Garry Doyle Friday 5 Feb 2021, 1:01 PM
52 minutes ago 1,716 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5346418
Farrell is expecting a war of attrition.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Farrell is expecting a war of attrition.
Farrell is expecting a war of attrition.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL HAS expressed bemusement at the criticism delivered to the Welsh rugby team. Ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations opener, a number of pundits – both in Ireland and the UK – have downplayed Wales’s chances of rediscovering their 2019 form in time for this tournament.

“It pisses me off, it is disrespectful,” was former Welsh prop, Adam Jones’s reaction to some of the more hysterical commentary. Farrell, meanwhile, could not have been more diplomatic about Sunday’s opponents when he spoke to the media this afternoon. Asked if he thought the Welsh were a spent force, he instantly replied: “I don’t believe it for one second.”

“Look, the boys are very familiar with everyone who is in the Welsh squad,” the Ireland coach continued. “They play against them all of the time. We know what top performers they can be when they are under pressure. They are an experienced side, who have been in both good, and difficult, positions before.

“Within the two camps, we know the truth; that it is going to be a war of attrition. We have not won there since 2013 which says a lot and we are expecting Wales to be 100 per cent at their best. We have played them at their best before and come unstuck. So we will plan accordingly.

“It doesn’t really matter what goes on in the papers, or in the news, in the coming days the game will still be the same. Both teams will kick off, try and get into the ascendancy, try and get a foothold in the game, through the areas that does that for them, set-piece, physicality or line-speed. Once that whistle goes, the game is just the same. It means a lot to both sides. It will be a tough old battle.”

Certainly Wayne Pivac’s selection backed up that theory, particularly the reunion of their teak-tough back-row: Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

dan-lydiate Lydiate is part of a dynamic back-row. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Add in the return of Adam Beard in the second row to partner Alun Wyn Jones, not to mention their front row combo of Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis and there is a case to be made for the Welsh.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Until that is, you look at the respective qualities on the bench, Ireland having the luxury of bringing in Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Dave Kilcoyne and Jordan Larmour whereas Wales are struggling for credible pack reinforcements outside of Josh Navidi.

“That side is a strong one,” said Farrell.

Then again, you would expect him to say as much.

Of less concern to the coach was the fear that Josh Adams’ return for a training session following his breach of protocol. “All teams are getting tested twice a week,” said Farrell. “I suppose you cannot get more stringent than that.”

Regarding his own side’s selection, Farrell outlined precisely why he opted for James Lowe over Larmour and Andrew Conway on the wing; and Josh Van Der Flier over Will Connors in the backrow.

“James is a great player who is right for this game,” said Farrell. “He has been in great form in training. This is a strong side, a strong 23, one that is rearing to go at the start of this competition.

“We have liked what we have seen from all the squad over the last 10 days. Josh has a fantastic running game; he made some brilliant impacts for us in the autumn (internationals). We feel his all-round game makes him the one to go for, for us this weekend.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie