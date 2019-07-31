Irish international striker Andy Keogh set for Saudi Arabia switch

Andy Keogh looking dejected after Perth Glory's defeat to Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final in May.

ANDY KEOGH’S LONG association with Australian side Perth Glory has come to an end.

Despite being the club’s leading goalscorer last season, Keogh has been frozen out ahead of the new campaign following the arrival of Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli from Melbourne City.

Perth Glory today revealed that the 33-year-old Dubliner — who only signed a one-year contract extension in March — has agreed to the mutual termination of his deal, which will “allow the player to explore a football opportunity elsewhere.”

Keogh has since confirmed in an interview with Neil Sherwin for Back Page Football that he has agreed a two-year contract with an undisclosed club in Saudi Arabia.

After moving to Perth in 2014 following his departure from Milwall, Keogh went on to become the club’s leading goalscorer in the A-League era, finding the net 55 times in 122 appearances.

The former Wolves striker — who has won 29 senior caps for Ireland — helped Perth Glory to be crowned A-League Premiers last season by firing them to the top of the table by the end of the regular season.

However, they ultimately suffered a penalty-shootout defeat to Sydney FC in the Grand Final, with Keogh unable to convert his effort from the spot.