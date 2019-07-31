This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish international striker Andy Keogh set for Saudi Arabia switch

Despite being the club’s leading goalscorer, the 33-year-old Dubliner has been frozen out by Perth Glory.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 1:10 PM
15 minutes ago 532 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747442
Andy Keogh looking dejected after Perth Glory's defeat to Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final in May.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Andy Keogh looking dejected after Perth Glory's defeat to Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final in May.
Andy Keogh looking dejected after Perth Glory's defeat to Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final in May.
Image: AAP/PA Images

ANDY KEOGH’S LONG association with Australian side Perth Glory has come to an end.

Despite being the club’s leading goalscorer last season, Keogh has been frozen out ahead of the new campaign following the arrival of Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli from Melbourne City.

Perth Glory today revealed that the 33-year-old Dubliner — who only signed a one-year contract extension in March — has agreed to the mutual termination of his deal, which will “allow the player to explore a football opportunity elsewhere.”

Keogh has since confirmed in an interview with Neil Sherwin for Back Page Football that he has agreed a two-year contract with an undisclosed club in Saudi Arabia.

After moving to Perth in 2014 following his departure from Milwall, Keogh went on to become the club’s leading goalscorer in the A-League era, finding the net 55 times in 122 appearances.

The former Wolves striker — who has won 29 senior caps for Ireland — helped Perth Glory to be crowned A-League Premiers last season by firing them to the top of the table by the end of the regular season.

However, they ultimately suffered a penalty-shootout defeat to Sydney FC in the Grand Final, with Keogh unable to convert his effort from the spot.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie