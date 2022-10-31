Savouring Rovers' title success and looking ahead to a new life in England

ONE CHAPTER CLOSES. Another quickly opens.

Andy Lyons bid farewell to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday night as a first-time League of Ireland Premier Division champion.

The 22-year-old signed for Blackpool earlier this year and is looking forward to a “new challenge” at the English Championship outfit, having previously undertaken one at Shamrock Rovers after joining from Bohemians at the outset of this season.

“I’m walking into a dressing room where I’m probably the only person who hasn’t won a league title,” he said back in March.

That’s put to him seven months later, amidst the Hoops’ three-in-a-row celebrations.

“Yeah, but now I’m probably the only one that’s won just one title,” Lyons responds. “It’s brilliant to get over the line. Coming here at the start of the season, the main objective was winning the league and we’ve done that.

“What a season it was. On a personal level, I didn’t lose a league game here. It was brilliant to finish off with a win but collectively to win the trophy was massive.”

Lyons’ next move was confirmed in August when Rovers eventually agreed on a deal worth over €350,000 for the star wing-back on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The full focus remained on matters with Stephen Bradley’s side, though transfer speculation could have easily been a distraction.

“It probably wasn’t easy but mentally you’ve got to switch off and concentrate on what I was doing here. That’s how I got the move so I’d to continue doing that. I think I did that and was happy to help the team.”

Hot favourite to win the PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year award now, Lyons concentrated on controlling the controllables in Ireland, letting his agent and others deal with Blackpool matters.

“It’s been hectic here, to be honest, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. With European football and the league, I haven’t had a minute to go over.

“That’s something new, a new challenge. Moving over and finding a place to live, living away from home for the first time, will be different but my main focus is here, winning the league and playing in Europe.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge but we’ve two more games. Then, I get a slight break and then go straight in. It will be good to get a break.

“To move over is brilliant. They’ll try to integrate me into the squad. I can’t play ’til January but they want to bring me in for training. I’ll be really looking forward to that. I can’t say ‘no.’”

Rovers celebrate with the title. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lyons never worried the move wouldn’t come to fruition. “No. A few years ago I was probably too determined to get over straight away. I didn’t look at the bigger picture.

“Even this year, signing a two-year contract was big for me to concentrate just on club football. Anything else would come after that. In previous years, I was probably looking at the bigger picture and outcome too much whereas this year I stuck to the process and did my talking on the pitch. Look, what happened has happened. I didn’t do that in previous years.”

“The aim coming here was to up my game and career that bit more,” he adds. “Bohs gave me that foundation and Rovers brought it on to the next level. I’m very grateful to both clubs, especially this year it’s been absolutely brilliant for me. I enjoyed the season personally.”

Onwards and upwards.

Over the past few weeks and months, Bradley has been vocal about some of his players’ ability to represent the Republic of Ireland under Stephen Kenny.

An underage international in the past, Lyons won’t shy away from senior targets.

“Please God, that’s my ambition, something I’d love to do. I’ve got to go over there and keep working. I’ve had a good season but need to kick on again.

“I played under [Kenny] with the U21 home-based squad. I had a good U21 career, didn’t qualify but I’m ambitious. Everybody wants to play for their country.

“Whether it was U15 or U16, it was always an honour to pull that green jersey on. Let’s see what the future holds.”

Here’s to the next chapter. And many more thereafter.