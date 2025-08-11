Mayo GAA to propose Andy Moran as new senior football manager

MAYO GAA WILL propose Andy Moran as the new manager of the county’s senior footballers at the next meeting of the county board.

In a statement released this evening, Mayo GAA confirmed the process to appoint the next Mayo senior football manager had concluded.

Moran, who represented Mayo 150 times across league and championship, is in line to take over from Kevin McStay, who was relieved from his position in June following three years at the helm.

Former Mayo defender Colm Boyle and former Derry manager Paddy Tally will form Moran’s backroom team.

A Mayo GAA statement read: “Following a comprehensive and robust recruitment process, and in line with the appointment guidelines, Mayo GAA will be proposing Andy Moran for ratification as the new Mayo senior football manager at the next meeting of the Mayo GAA county board.

“Andy Moran is one of Mayo’s most decorated and respected former players. He will be supported by a backroom team of Colm Boyle and Paddy Tally.”

Following his retirement from playing intercounty football, Moran managed the Leitrim footballers before joining Monaghan as a coach in 2024.

Moran won eight Connacht titles with Mayo and played in six All-Ireland finals. He won won two All-Star Awards and was named the Footballer of the Year in 2017.

The Ballaghaderreen man also won won three Sigerson titles with IT Sligo, two Allianz National Football League titles with Mayo and two football titles with his club.