Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
'It's a start' - Murray announces tentative return to court on social media

A persistent hip issue forced the Scot to go under the knife, but the former world number one appears to be on the mend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:33 AM
53 minutes ago 632 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4572416
Andy Murray on court at the Australian Open.
Andy Murray on court at the Australian Open.
Andy Murray on court at the Australian Open.

ANDY MURRAY’S RECOVERY from hip surgery took another positive step after the three-time grand slam champion posted a video of himself back on the court.

The 31-year-old announced plans to end his career ahead of the Australian Open in January as he continued to be troubled by hip pain.

“I can play with limitations,” he said in January. “But having the limitations and the pain is not allowing me to enjoy competing or training.

Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that.”

Source: Australian Open TV/YouTube

Murray had been struggling with the issue for 18 months and conceded his first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut at the year’s first grand slam could be his last competitive outing.

He underwent a hip resurfacing operation following his Melbourne exit to provide him a better standard of life and suggested he could yet return to the ATP Tour.

A Wimbledon doubles spot has been mooted by some to aid his return, a rumour Murray refused to rule out when asked last month.

The former world number one’s latest Instagram story – which was accompanied by the message “It’s a start” – will only add fuel to the fire he could feature at the All England Club on 1 July.

In the video posted on Monday, Murray was seen making five backhands and four forehands – albeit nowhere near full power.

The Scot has just over eight weeks to return to fitness before action gets underway at Wimbledon.

