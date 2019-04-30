This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andy Murray could get extended wildcard deadline for Wimbledon

The two-time champion is battling injury to prolong his career.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 5:35 PM
File photo of Andy Murray.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

WIMBLEDON CHIEFS HAVE suggested they may extend the deadline for Andy Murray to apply for a wildcard to compete at this year’s championships as the two-time winner battles to regain fitness.

The British former world number one, currently ranked 218th in the world, is recovering from hip surgery and has yet to set a date for a potential return.

Murray, Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016, has an official deadline of 18 June to apply for a wildcard for this year’s event, which begins on 1 July.

If he is fit enough, the 31-year-old Scot could use his protected ranking to enter the tournament but he might apply for a wildcard in order to use that ranking for future events.

“There have been no discussions with Andy yet,” said All England Club chairman Philip Brook on Tuesday. “It’s too soon to know the answer to that one.

“Should he wish to apply he would do so in the normal way. We have a scheduled meeting on 18 June ahead of the championships to decide on wildcards.

“We have a process which applies to all players.”

As to whether that deadline could be extended for Murray, chief executive Richard Lewis said: “If Andy came forward with a strong case I am sure we would work with him.”

Murray has not played competitively since the Australian Open in January, where he lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

He said before the tournament that he planned to retire after this year’s Wimbledon, but also revealed the Australian Open could prove to be his last event.

Murray had a hip resurfacing operation in London in late January and says he is now pain-free, although he has only been hitting balls from a stationary position so far.

At its spring press conference, the All England Club also announced an 11.8% increase in prize money for 2019.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive €2.73 million (£2.35 million), an increase of €116,000 on last year.

 - © AFP 2019

