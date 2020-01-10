This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andy Reid returns to Nottingham Forest in coaching role

The 37-year-old will act as technical coach for Forest U23s while retaining his position as Ireland U18s boss.

By Gavan Casey Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,034 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4961717
Andy Reid previously enjoyed two stints at Forest as a player.
FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Andy Reid has returned to his former club, Nottingham Forest, to take up a coaching role with the Championship outfit’s U23s.

Reid will continue in his position as Ireland U18 head coach while working as a technical coach with Forest’s youngsters on what the club described as a “casual basis”.

Reid represented Forest for 10 years across two separate spells, making his breakthrough in professional football at the City Ground before departing for Tottenham in 2005. He returned in 2011, scoring 17 goals in 130 appearances to add to the 25 in 160 he had accrued during his previous stint.

Following his retirement in 2016, the Dubliner transitioned into coaching. He was named Ireland 18s head coach at the start of last year.

Reid will work alongside Forest’s new U23s boss Chris Cohen, who has replaced Jimmy Gilligan after the latter accepted a new job with the FA.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Forest working with Chris and everyone else there and also to be able to continue my work with Ireland,” Reid tweeted, adding that “to help the young players from my country and the club I love is a fantastic honour”.

