Andy Reid returns to Nottingham Forest in coaching role

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Andy Reid has returned to his former club, Nottingham Forest, to take up a coaching role with the Championship outfit’s U23s.

Reid will continue in his position as Ireland U18 head coach while working as a technical coach with Forest’s youngsters on what the club described as a “casual basis”.

Reid represented Forest for 10 years across two separate spells, making his breakthrough in professional football at the City Ground before departing for Tottenham in 2005. He returned in 2011, scoring 17 goals in 130 appearances to add to the 25 in 160 he had accrued during his previous stint.

Following his retirement in 2016, the Dubliner transitioned into coaching. He was named Ireland 18s head coach at the start of last year.

Reid will work alongside Forest’s new U23s boss Chris Cohen, who has replaced Jimmy Gilligan after the latter accepted a new job with the FA.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Forest working with Chris and everyone else there and also to be able to continue my work with Ireland,” Reid tweeted, adding that “to help the young players from my country and the club I love is a fantastic honour”.