This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘If Andy Robertson had listened to my advice, he'd have gone nowhere’

How a Dubliner helped Andy Robertson make the transition from hopeful amateur into genuine star.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 7:27 PM
19 minutes ago 1,560 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5135021
Robertson in action for Dundee United in 2014.
Image: PA
Robertson in action for Dundee United in 2014.
Robertson in action for Dundee United in 2014.
Image: PA

Updated 5 minutes ago

WHEN THE CLOCK ticked just past 10 on Thursday, Sean Dillon took out his phone to scroll through his list of contacts.

With every name there was a story – the youth cup run with Darius Vassell and Keith Fahey at Aston Villa; the European Under 16 championship experience with Fahey, Stephen Kelly and Brian Kerr; the FAI Cup wins at Longford Town; the 2006 League of Ireland with Shelbourne.

But most of the names and the stories revolved around Dundee United, the club who inducted the Dubliner into their hall of fame in 2016. That’s how Andy Robertson’s number ended up in his phone and by the time Dillon had scrolled down to it, his face had already broken into a smile, the sight of so many old faces stirring memories of high-jinks and half-forgotten days.

“I try and keep in touch with fellas irrespective of whether they’re going up the way or down the way,” Dillon said. “Now look, Andy is someone I could talk all day about. The fact he is a world class footballer isn’t the reason we all like him. We’re fond of the fella because he’s a brilliant bloke. You’ve probably read about all the stuff he does, the money he provides for food banks, the charity work.

“Well, that’s Andy. The year he played for (Dundee) United, he was unreal. He’d come from Queens Park and look, I’ve no idea what he was earning, but it wouldn’t have been very much, a few hundred quid a week maybe. Honestly, I don’t know.

tottenham-hotspur-v-liverpool-uefa-champions-league-final-wanda-metropolitano Robertson (second from right) with the Champions League trophy. Source: PA

“The club housed him in a place in town, him and three other lads and seriously, like, you were envious because of the fun the four of them had. Andy would give you everything in training, and then later, you’d be driving to town for some reason or another and you’d see the four housemates out on the green, playing headers and volleys or using this gadget yoke they had to practice their sprints.

“Any time you saw Andy, he was smiling. He loved his year here and do you know what, I’d say part of him didn’t want to leave. Like, it was a no-brainer financially – the club getting a £3m offer, Andy getting multiples of the wage he was on – but he was happy here. The lads all loved him. The gaffer (Jackie McNamara) trusted him. If he made a mistake, it was a case of ‘let’s learn from that’.

soccer-scottish-cup-final-ross-county-v-dundee-united-hampden-park Dillon lifting the Scottish Cup in 2010. Source: EMPICS Sport

“And he did. Andy had this have-a-go attitude. He’d charge up the wing and I’d be screaming at him, ‘oi, get back here’. He’d just give you this look, the kind of smile that basically said ‘see you later, pal. I’m away here down this flank’.”

Soon he was on his way to Hull, to relegation, promotion and another relegation. He became a Scottish international when he was at Dundee United, became a man when he was at Hull and a millionaire superstar when he transferred to Liverpool.

“Did you know he was going to go on and become that good?” Dillon asks, pausing for a second to consider the answer to his own question. “Did you think he’d win a Champions League and a Premier League? Well, not when he left for Hull – no disrespect intended to them. Like, when he was with us, it’s not as if every cross he delivered was immaculate; or that every run he embarked on was perfect. He was mobile, extraordinarily fit and comfortable on the ball.  

“And he’d listen. He wanted to improve. Thankfully, though, he didn’t listen to what I was saying about tracking back. Had he done so, he’d have gone nowhere.”

Despite poking fun at himself, Dillon knows he had a certain influence – Robertson admitting as much during a recent zoom call with the kids in Dundee United’s pre-academy where Shea, Dillon’s son, plays.

Spotting his former captain’s face on the screen, Robertson broke away from the script to tell the attendees that the 37-year-old defender – who is still carving a living out of the game with Montrose – ‘was one of the lads that helped me along the way’.

“Straight away I was onto my young lad – ‘now, I said. Andy Robertson says he listened to my advice but you won’t!’

“But I’d be lying if I said there were these deep heart-to-hearts between Andy and I. That wasn’t the case. I was one of the older pros; he was breaking through. I’d say there were times when I was barking positional orders at him and inside his head, he was thinking, ‘would you ever get lost?’

“He’d never say it, though. He was respectful, a hard trainer, a brilliant guy. And his story is a microcosm of that Liverpool story. Very few of them got to Anfield without some bump in the road. In Andy’s case, it was being let go by Celtic, being on amateur terms for a while, suffering relegation at Hull.

He’s got there the hard way and deserves everything he gets.”

So Thursday’s congratulatory text for winning the league was an easy one to send. Minutes later, the reply came. The address may be different, the salary bigger, the company a lot more famous but to Dillon, Robertson is still that 19-year-old who landed in Dundee with a few quid in his pocket and a dream in his head.

Sometimes,” Dillon says, “the good guys win.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie