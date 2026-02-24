Italy blow as Capuozzo ruled out of Six Nations

ITALY WILL BE without Ange Capuozzo for the remainder of the Six Nations after the Toulouse full-back suffered a serious shoulder injury against France at the weekend, the Italian Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday.

Capuozzo scored Italy’s only try in the 33-8 defeat in Lille but came off worst when tackled 10 minutes from time by club teammate Anthony Jelonch.

The 26-year-old’s absence from the field combined with a yellow card for Louis Lynagh meant Italy played the last few minutes with just 13 men.

Capuozzo underwent tests on Monday that confirmed Italian fears.

It means the 26-year-old will miss their last two matches against England in Rome on March 7 and Wales in Cardiff a week later.

It also jeopardises his chances of being available for Toulouse’s Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Bristol on April 4 and, if they win that, a possible quarter-final match-up the following week with holders Bordeaux-Begles.

Sunday’s match was Capuozzo’s first since December 28 when he broke a finger playing against La Rochelle.

– © AFP 2026