Wallabies prop Bell 'chomping at the bit' ahead of Ulster debut in Challenge Cup

ULSTER ARE EXPECTED to hand new signing Angus Bell his debut in Friday’s European Challenge Cup opener against Racing 92 at the Affidea Stadium.

The Wallaby star prop, who is in Belfast until the end of the season, is thought likely to be on the bench for this weekend and, according to assistant coach Mark Sexton, the 25-year-old loosehead is eager to play.

“He’s chomping at the bit,” said Sexton.

“He can’t wait to get going. He’s played a lot of rugby, and he’s looked good, so we’re delighted to have him.

“He has trained really well so I think we’ll see him in some capacity (on Friday),” added Sexton.

Though Bell is on course to feature against Racing 92, in-form Ulster have a few injury issues heading towards their initial taste European action of the season, which is also the first time the province have begun their campaign in the Challenge Cup.

There are doubts over skipper Iain Henderson who pulled out of last week’s thumping win over Benetton Rugby with a back spasm, while Cormac Izuchukwu (foot) and Rob Herring (ankle) may well be missing.

Harry Sheridan celebrates with Tom O’Toole during last week's win over Benetton. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Second row Matthew Dalton is definitely out having picked up a knee injury early in the clash with the Italian club, and it remains unclear whether Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey can make the matchday squad due to his groin issue, while injuries in the back three have forced Richie Murphy to bring in AIL player Bradley McNamara as short-term injury cover.

Ulster begin their European campaign on the back of four wins from five in the URC, where they have a game in hand, while they also lead the scoring charts on 26 tries, tied with the Bulls.

Sexton, who has been handed most of the credit for Ulster’s improved form this season and their highly-functioning attacking shape, has faced Racing before during his stint with Connacht when the Parisians came to Galway last season and narrowly won a Challenge Cup quarter-final.

“Racing have the ability to hurt you up front,” he said of the French club, who are currently 11th in the Top 14.

“They have the ability to play off nine and to play really tight to the ruck and then when space opens up, they’ve got backs that can hurt you. So, they’ve got a brilliant game model.”