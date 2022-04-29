Ireland's Anna Caplice announces retirement from international rugby

ANNA CAPLICE HAS announced her retirement from international rugby. The flanker made the announcement with a post on her social media accounts this evening.

Caplice, 32, won 16 caps for Ireland, and was a member of Ireland’s 2017 Rugby World Cup squad.

“Playing for Ireland has meant the absolute world to me. Every second I have spent on that pitch with my teammates has been nothing short of amazing and I’m heartbroken to say that there won’t be another,” Caplice wrote.

Advertisement

“My intent to leave a legacy in Irish Rugby does not end here. I believe that, in the current climate of the game, those of us off the pitch have just as much power as those on the pitch when it comes to steering the path of the future of women’s rugby.”

Caplice first took up the sport at Mallow RFC, before entering the Munster system.

She was named UL Bohemians’ Player of the Year in 2009, and after representing the Ireland Sevens, joined the senior 15s team, winning her first cap in 2016.

Caplice, who joined English side Gloucester-Hartpury last year, won her last cap in the 2021 November international window, and was left out of Greg McWilliams’ squad for this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

She has also represented Richmond and Harlequins at club level.

Ireland conclude their Six Nations campaign this weekend, taking on Scotland in Belfast on Saturday evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!