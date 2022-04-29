Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Anna Caplice announces retirement from international rugby

The Mallow native made her debut in 2016 and was capped 16 times for Ireland.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 29 Apr 2022, 9:54 PM
27 minutes ago 691 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5751724
Anna Caplice.
Image: Ryan Bailey/INPHO
Anna Caplice.
Anna Caplice.
Image: Ryan Bailey/INPHO

ANNA CAPLICE HAS announced her retirement from international rugby. The flanker made the announcement with a post on her social media accounts this evening.

Caplice, 32, won 16 caps for Ireland, and was a member of Ireland’s 2017 Rugby World Cup squad.

“Playing for Ireland has meant the absolute world to me. Every second I have spent on that pitch with my teammates has been nothing short of amazing and I’m heartbroken to say that there won’t be another,” Caplice wrote.

“My intent to leave a legacy in Irish Rugby does not end here. I believe that, in the current climate of the game, those of us off the pitch have just as much power as those on the pitch when it comes to steering the path of the future of women’s rugby.”

Caplice first took up the sport at Mallow RFC, before entering the Munster system. 

She was named UL Bohemians’ Player of the Year in 2009, and after representing the Ireland Sevens, joined the senior 15s team, winning her first cap in 2016.

Caplice, who joined English side Gloucester-Hartpury last year, won her last cap in the 2021 November international window, and was left out of Greg McWilliams’ squad for this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

She has also represented Richmond and Harlequins at club level.

Ireland conclude their Six Nations campaign this weekend, taking on Scotland in Belfast on Saturday evening. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie