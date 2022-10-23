John O'Mahony still working his magic as Salthill-Knocknacarra secure county final place

Salthill-Knocknacarra: 1-12



FIVE DECADES AFTER he took his first coaching steps with St Nathy’s College, John O’Mahony is still working magic.

A managerial reign that peaked in 2001 with Galway’s All-Ireland triumph, his second in three years, O’Mahony has led Salthill-Knocknacarra to the county’s showpiece as they ground out a deserved victory over Annaghdown.

The Ballaghaderreen native ended a 38-year stretch for an All-Ireland final appearance with Mayo in 1989, having won the U21 title in 1983. Then it was Leitrim’s 67-year wait for a Connacht title that was terminated. Galway’s drought stood at 32 years before 1998.

Source: INPHO

In comparison, Salthill’s dry spell is paltry. It is ten years since they last lifted the Frank Cox Cup, although they did not even make a quarter-final last year before the 69-year-old arrived. To bounce back to the decider twelve months later is a considerable feat.

Opening the curtains in west Galway spawned morning dread as the rain thundered off the window and threatened to spoil an attractive double-header. Miraculously, by throw-in there were clear skies over Pearse Stadium.

Yes, the pitch was still sodden and the ball was wet. Otherwise, conditions were calm and that feels like a tropical climate at this ground.

In a late change, 2018 All-star nominee Eoghan Kerin made his return for Annaghdown and started on Tomo Culhane. At the other end, Eoin McFadden made his way to 2022 candidate Damien Comer. Neither duel lasted long.

The Annaghdown full-forward was all-powerful from the start. The first long ball in produced a free for Frankie Burke to tap over and make it two points to nothing, Eoin Curry having kicked the first of the day.

Comer again delivered for their third score, winning a dropped short shot and laying off to oncoming wing-back Eoin Forde. Gearoid Armstrong soon took on the task of quietening him, but the Galway star still struck a gorgeous long-range effort and a free before half-time.

John Maher continued to strengthen his case for a Padriac Joyce recall, laying on tackles, winning a long-kickout and forcing a turnover on Comer all in the opening ten minutes.

Gradually, Salthill came back into the game. When Maher won a throw-up and was fouled for a Robert Finnerty free, the sides were level three apiece. Again the underdogs surged, Comer adding to his tally with a free.

A driving run just before half-time resulted in another Annaghdown free and Burke converted to send them two clear at half-time.

O’Mahony’s youthful outfit burst out of the blocks in the second half, with two half-time changes immediately making their mark. A long Lavelle kick-out eventually found its way to Finnerty and the oncoming Cathal Sweeney was totally unmarked.

He drove forward and let loose, the ball deflecting into the top corner. Then Culhane slotted two identical right-footed points under the stand.

Annaghdown coach Alan Flynn managed St Mary’s to a Leitrim senior title last week and his Galway outfit embodied that industry to respond again. Comer intercepted a Lavelle kick-out and curved a left foot effort over. With ten minutes left the gap was just one.

Annaghdown will rue some inefficient finishing and one decisive decision. Comer missed a chance to level the tie when he pulled a difficult free from near the sideline wide. In total they dropped two short, hit three wides and squandered two more goal chances.

After a Finnerty mark at the top of the D and another Culhane curling point, a long Comer ball almost forced extra-time. His arm appeared to be held as he struggled to get a boot off but play carried on and finished at the other end with another Finnerty effort.

From there, in front of a vocal local support, Salthill burst for home. Donie Hunt was one of O’Mahony’s half-time changes and he finished with two white flags, Finnerty applying the final touch with a fisted point.

Despite the six-point margin, they will be underdogs in the final. John O’Mahony certainly won’t care.

Scorers for Salthill-Knocknacarra: Tomo Culhane 0-4, Robert Finnerty 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1m), Ruaidhri Lavelle 0-1 (-1 45), Cathal Sweeney 1-0, Donie Hunt 0-2.

Scorers for Annaghdown: Eoin Curry 0-2, Frankie Burke 0-2 (0-2f), Sean Forde 0-1, Damien Comer 0-3 (0-1f), Ian Burke 0-1.

Salthill-Knocknacarra

1. Ruaidhri Lavelle

2. William Finnerty 3. Gearoid Armstrong 4. Eoin McFadden

5. Cathal Sweeney 6. Eoin Deely 7. Daniel O’Flaherty

8. John Maher 20. Mikey Culhane

10. Evan Nolan 19. Robert Finnerty (captain) 12. Paddy Kitt

13. Seanie O’Leidhinn 14. Tomo Culhane 11. Evan Murphy

Subs

15. Brian Conlon for Kitt (half-time)

8. Donie Hunt for Nolan (half-time)

21. Charlie Power for Culhane (49)

18. Matthew Thompson for Murphy (54)

17. David Connaughton for Maher (59)

Annaghdown

1. James Healy

30. Eoghan Kerin 2. Ciaran Potter 4. Jonathan Creaven

5. Sean Forde 3. Enda Mullarkey (captain) 8. Eoin Curry

23. Michael Naughton 11. Diarmuid Kilcommins

20. Daithi Kilcommins 6. Ryan Forde 7. Darragh Meehan

12. Darragh Hegarty 14. Damien Comer 15. Frankie Burke

Subs

10. Ian Burke for Hegarty (39)

24. Aidan Burke for Curry (48)

18. Jack Dowd for Forde (52)

13. Conor Moloney for Forde (58)

Referee: Tommy Flaherty