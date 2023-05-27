Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Annalise Murphy in action during Cycling Ireland Time Trial National Championships last year.
Olympic sailing medalist Annalise Murphy takes cycling gold
The 33-year-old won the women’s scratch final at the Dublin Track Cycling International event.
36 minutes ago

OLYMPIC SAILING SILVER medalist Annalise Murphy has won the women’s scratch final at the Dublin Track Cycling International event.

The 33-year-old, who rose to national prominence after her display at the 2016, broke away from the chasing pack with two laps to go and had enough in the tank to hold on for victory.

“Absolutely delighted. I actually only started on the track two months ago so this is my first ever race,” Murphy revealed.

“I was trying not to disturb anyone or anything. I know I have good power but I just don’t know exactly when to use it. It was really good. Each lap I was kind of learning what was happening.

“And with two laps to go I just thought I’d go with it to see what happened, and I guess I was lucky, I got a little gap on the girls and the last lap was so hard. I was like ‘I don’t know how I’m going to hang in’.

“It’s kind of funny. I feel like I’ve retired from high-end sport and cycling has been like a really great outlet to feel that competitiveness without the extreme pressure of Olympic level.

The 42 Team
