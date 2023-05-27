Olympic sailing medalist Annalise Murphy takes cycling gold

OLYMPIC SAILING SILVER medalist Annalise Murphy has won the women’s scratch final at the Dublin Track Cycling International event.

The 33-year-old, who rose to national prominence after her display at the 2016, broke away from the chasing pack with two laps to go and had enough in the tank to hold on for victory.

“Absolutely delighted. I actually only started on the track two months ago so this is my first ever race,” Murphy revealed.

From Olympics silver medal in sailing to cycling, we caught up with @Annalise_Murphy after her victory in the Dublin Track Cycling International scratch race! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EaN6UUqOPm — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) May 27, 2023

“I was trying not to disturb anyone or anything. I know I have good power but I just don’t know exactly when to use it. It was really good. Each lap I was kind of learning what was happening.

“And with two laps to go I just thought I’d go with it to see what happened, and I guess I was lucky, I got a little gap on the girls and the last lap was so hard. I was like ‘I don’t know how I’m going to hang in’.

“It’s kind of funny. I feel like I’ve retired from high-end sport and cycling has been like a really great outlet to feel that competitiveness without the extreme pressure of Olympic level.