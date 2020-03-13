This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belfast star Cacace signs with Warren after breakout victory

The 31-year-old has signed his first promotional deal after a thrilling British-title victory over Sam Bowen in November.

By Gavan Casey Friday 13 Mar 2020, 3:20 PM
9 minutes ago 96 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5045354
Anthony Cacace knocks down Santiago Bustos during a win in 2015.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
Anthony Cacace knocks down Santiago Bustos during a win in 2015.
Anthony Cacace knocks down Santiago Bustos during a win in 2015.
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

BELFAST’S ANTHONY CACACE has signed on the dotted line with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions after upsetting Warren’s fighter, Sam Bowen, to win the British super-featherweight title in a breakout performance.

Cacace [18-1, 7KOs], regarded as a sleeping giant of sorts within Irish boxing despite his diminutive frame, finally came good on years of promise in a thrilling fight in Birmingham last November and has been rewarded with what is his first ever promotional contract at the age of 31.

‘The Apache’ said of the move: “I am delighted to be signing with such a big promoter who will give me the chances to be on big shows. At my age and with my experience, it is what I need.

“I am just excited for the future. I have actually never worked with a promoter and this is my first time – I just feel that now I’ve got the opportunity to fulfil my potential or at least know where I am going.

“I am a fresh 31-year-old and I’ve never been in wars. The Bowen fight was the hardest one I have ever been in and there is a lot more in me, so we have got to see how it works out.

“I like to think of myself as being a smart boxer. If I have to fight, I will fight, but I will do it effectively and won’t just go in with my head and lose brain cells for nothing!”

The southpaw added: “The Bowen fight, for me, was 50% of what I can actually do and I performed better in the gym. I still got the job done on the night and was good enough to beat him.

“Hopefully over the next year or two you will be able to see what I can do fully.

“A defence of my title is the likely option next and the likes of [Archie] Sharp and [Zelfa] Barrett — I would fight them both in the morning. It is just getting them to face me.”

Promoter Warren said: “I am delighted to be working with Anthony. He showed us last year that he is a brilliant fighter when he upset Sam Bowen and won the British title on our show. Now he’s got the backing of BT Sport and Queensberry Promotions, I am confident we can take Anthony to the next level and build on his British title success.”

Warren last week also added Limerick’s Edward Donovan — brother of the Andy Lee-trained, Top Rank-promoted Paddy Donovan — to his promotional stable.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie