Belfast star Cacace signs with Warren after breakout victory

BELFAST’S ANTHONY CACACE has signed on the dotted line with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions after upsetting Warren’s fighter, Sam Bowen, to win the British super-featherweight title in a breakout performance.

Cacace [18-1, 7KOs], regarded as a sleeping giant of sorts within Irish boxing despite his diminutive frame, finally came good on years of promise in a thrilling fight in Birmingham last November and has been rewarded with what is his first ever promotional contract at the age of 31.

‘The Apache’ said of the move: “I am delighted to be signing with such a big promoter who will give me the chances to be on big shows. At my age and with my experience, it is what I need.

“I am just excited for the future. I have actually never worked with a promoter and this is my first time – I just feel that now I’ve got the opportunity to fulfil my potential or at least know where I am going.

“I am a fresh 31-year-old and I’ve never been in wars. The Bowen fight was the hardest one I have ever been in and there is a lot more in me, so we have got to see how it works out.

“I like to think of myself as being a smart boxer. If I have to fight, I will fight, but I will do it effectively and won’t just go in with my head and lose brain cells for nothing!”

The southpaw added: “The Bowen fight, for me, was 50% of what I can actually do and I performed better in the gym. I still got the job done on the night and was good enough to beat him.

“Hopefully over the next year or two you will be able to see what I can do fully.

“A defence of my title is the likely option next and the likes of [Archie] Sharp and [Zelfa] Barrett — I would fight them both in the morning. It is just getting them to face me.”

Promoter Warren said: “I am delighted to be working with Anthony. He showed us last year that he is a brilliant fighter when he upset Sam Bowen and won the British title on our show. Now he’s got the backing of BT Sport and Queensberry Promotions, I am confident we can take Anthony to the next level and build on his British title success.”

Warren last week also added Limerick’s Edward Donovan — brother of the Andy Lee-trained, Top Rank-promoted Paddy Donovan — to his promotional stable.