Anto Cacace withdraws from Raymond Ford bout due to back injury
ANTO CACACE HAS been forced to pull out of the bout to defend his IBO super-featherweight belt against Raymond Ford in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 16 August.
The Belfast fighter suffered a back injury in training, according to Queensberry Promotions, who said they hope to see Cacace back in the ring later in the year.
The 36-year-old has held the IBO super-featherweight title since 2022. He held the IBF superfeatherweight title from 2024-25.
Cacace made his professional debut in 2012 and has a pro record of 23 wins and one defeat.
