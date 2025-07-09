Advertisement
More Stories
Anthony Cacace. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBoxing

Anto Cacace withdraws from Raymond Ford bout due to back injury

Belfast fighter was due to defend his IBO super-featherweight belt in Saudi Arabia next month.
12.55pm, 9 Jul 2025

ANTO CACACE HAS been forced to pull out of the bout to defend his IBO super-featherweight belt against Raymond Ford in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 16 August.

The Belfast fighter suffered a back injury in training, according to Queensberry Promotions, who said they hope to see Cacace back in the ring later in the year.

The 36-year-old has held the IBO super-featherweight title since 2022. He held the IBF superfeatherweight title from 2024-25. 

Cacace made his professional debut in 2012 and has a pro record of 23 wins and one defeat.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie