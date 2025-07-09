Anto Cacace withdraws from Raymond Ford bout due to back injury

ANTO CACACE HAS been forced to pull out of the bout to defend his IBO super-featherweight belt against Raymond Ford in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 16 August.

The Belfast fighter suffered a back injury in training, according to Queensberry Promotions, who said they hope to see Cacace back in the ring later in the year.

Unfortunately @AntoC6 has been forced to withdraw from his bout with Ray Ford due to injury. pic.twitter.com/BjJJ7BNxBJ — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) July 9, 2025

The 36-year-old has held the IBO super-featherweight title since 2022. He held the IBF superfeatherweight title from 2024-25.

Cacace made his professional debut in 2012 and has a pro record of 23 wins and one defeat.